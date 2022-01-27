As we start a new year, millions across the country are facing a cost of living crisis. At Citizens Advice we know those on the lowest incomes will be hit hardest and our advisers are supporting people who are struggling to afford rent, food or heating.

In response to this, Citizens Advice are campaigning nationally. With the energy price cap set to increase further this April, it’s predicted to push an additional two million more households into fuel poverty, bringing the total to six million. We know this will have a huge effect on those who come to us for help.

Fuel poverty is driven by a combination of household income, the energy efficiency of your home as well as the cost of the energy. Those on low incomes may also have inefficient heating or poor insulation, which increases their energy spending.

A recent study conducted by Citizens Advice showed that people are very worried about the coming months and how they will cover their costs this winter. Many people are already feeling the effect of energy price rises, noticing increased bills or that their prepayment credit isn’t lasting as long.

Even those with a good understanding of their finances can find their situation changes by unexpected bill increases or additional costs and while many use everyday strategies such as making sure televisions and other electronic devices are switched off and not left on standby, washing clothes on a lower temperature and only filling the kettle with the water you need, to save energy, the hardest hit are often forced to choose between eating and heating.

A recent case study showed one person felt they had to leave their home during the day to avoid heating it, while some heat only one room to reduce costs.

Some people with physical health conditions rely on specific electrical equipment to manage their health, like oxygen or stairlifts and people with mental health conditions have also reported that warm homes were a factor in easing their symptoms.

For further advice on this and whether you may be eligible for further help check our website or contact Citizens Advice North Herts on 0800 144 88 48 or email via northhertscab.org.uk.