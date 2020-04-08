Video

RAF plane spotted over North Hertfordshire

This C-17 transporter plane was spotted in the skies of North Hertfordshire yesterday. Picture: London Luton Airport/Twitter Archant

Residents across North Herts were treated to the sight of at least one enormous RAF transport plane roaming the skies yesterday afternoon.

This is giant C-17 transporter is not something you see at LLA every day! Proud to support the @RAFBrizeNorton in their training today pic.twitter.com/mfYVSxLzk5 — London Luton Airport (@LDNLutonAirport) April 7, 2020

Between 4pm and 4.30pm, residents in Knebworth, Welwyn Garden City, Stevenage and more reported darkening skies over North Hertfordshire.

The cause? A C–17 Globemaster from RAF Brize Norton, performing training touch and goes at London Luton Airport yesterday.

The video, captured by Gavin Shuker, former MP for Luton South, shows the transporter plane slowly descending over his property.