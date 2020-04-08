RAF plane spotted over North Hertfordshire
PUBLISHED: 09:29 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:29 08 April 2020
Archant
Residents across North Herts were treated to the sight of at least one enormous RAF transport plane roaming the skies yesterday afternoon.
Between 4pm and 4.30pm, residents in Knebworth, Welwyn Garden City, Stevenage and more reported darkening skies over North Hertfordshire.
The cause? A C–17 Globemaster from RAF Brize Norton, performing training touch and goes at London Luton Airport yesterday.
The video, captured by Gavin Shuker, former MP for Luton South, shows the transporter plane slowly descending over his property.