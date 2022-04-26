Solar plant would be 'environmental catastrophe', says action group

Subscriber Exclusive

The proposed design of Topham's Solar Farm that will built near Arbury Banks - Credit: PACE

Bygrave Action Group is encouraging residents to join them in objecting the planned construction of a solar farm on an Iron Age hillfort between Bygrave and Ashwell.

Pathfinder Clean Energy announced its plans last year, which outline that the Topham's Solar Farm will generate enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of over 15,700 homes a year, increase local habitats by 60 per cent and allow sheep to graze nearby.

BAG want to protect the rural landscape, near Arbury Banks, from industrialisation and preserve the cultural and historical significance of the "valuable" Grade II agricultural land.

