Stevenage nurseries opening to community for first time since lockdown

Busy Bees Nurseries in Stevenage will open their doors to the community for the first time since coronavirus restrictions were imposed. Picture: Rob Smalley ROB SMALLEY

A trio of Stevenage-based nurseries say they are “excited” to be opening their doors to the community for the first time since lockdown restrictions were imposed.

Busy Bees nursery in Stevenage and Great Ashby are inviting local parents to an open evening between 7-9pm on Wednesday, August 12.

Busy Bees Stevenage College in London Road will also host an open evening at the same time on Thursday, August 27.

On the days, visitors will be able to explore the indoor and outdoor learning environments, all set up for children to enjoy.

The nurseries have introduced a number of safety measures in order to make open days as safe as possible.

To help limit the number of people in the nurseries at any one time, parents will need to book their timeslot before they visit, and visitors will also be asked to wear face coverings and maintain a two metre distance wherever possible.

Lisa Stevens, Centre Director at Busy Bees Stevenage, Great Ashby, said: “The last few months have really shown the importance of friendship and community spirit, and we are thrilled to be bringing people together once again as we emerge from these very challenging times.

“With our first open day in months, we’re excited to celebrate the community spirit of our area and welcome back some familiar faces, while showcasing all the wonderful things we’ve been up to here.

“We remain committed to providing the best start in life for children, no matter the circumstances, so this will also be a fantastic opportunity to show parents what a day at our nursery looks like now.

“This is set to be an inspiring day, and we can’t wait to welcome the people of Stevenage – it’s great to be open again!”

On the evening, families will be able to hear details on the meals that are served at the nurseries, as well seeing how educators use a flexible early-years learning programme called ‘Unleashing Potential’.

Busy Bees has recently launched a new Recommend a Friend scheme, rewarding parents who refer a friend with £150 towards childcare and £150 worth of vouchers for their friends after signing up.