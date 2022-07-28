'Risk winning' - Women in Business networking event in Stevenage

The Women In Business Network Big Summer Event takes place at the Hotel Cromwell next week - Credit: Archant

A networking event and talk on 'Risk Winning' is set to take place in Stevenage next week.

Keynote speaker Dr Jacqui Taylor will be delivering her views at the event at Hotel Cromwell.

There will also be informal networking with over 50 business women across all sorts of professional sectors, structured networking - an opportunity for you to talk about what you do - and afternoon tea.

As the number 15 Most Influential Woman in UK Technology and 21st Most Inspiring Women in Cyber, Dr Jacqui Taylor was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Science in recognition of her international web science work.

The Women In Business Network Big Summer Event takes place on Thursday, August 4, between 11:30am and 2:30pm.

For further information and to book, visit https://bit.ly/3J6R6vU or email Louise Yexley on louise.yexley@wibn.co.uk.