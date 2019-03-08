Advanced search

Local Impact Business

Letchworth company honoured with third Queen's Award

PUBLISHED: 10:02 27 April 2019

Some of the Willmott Dixon team holding the company’s two previous Queen’s Awards for Enterprise accolades. Picture: Willmott Dixon

Some of the Willmott Dixon team holding the company's two previous Queen's Awards for Enterprise accolades. Picture: Willmott Dixon

Archant

Letchworth-based Willmott Dixon has achieved Britain’s most prestigious title for a third time, winning a 2019 Queen’s Award for Enterprise for its sustainable development progress.

It's the second time the company has won this accolade for Sustainable Development, the first being in 2014, and comes a year after it picked up a Queen's Award for Enterprise in the category of Promoting Opportunity through social mobility for its work improving opportunities for people in local communities.

The latest award recognises a series of sustainable achievements that include reducing carbon emissions relative to turnover by 59 per cent since 2010 and cutting construction waste intensity by 57 per cent since 2012.

Willmott Dixon set the benchmark for use of natural energy last year by ensuring all offices and sites are powered by 100 per cent energy from renewable sources.

Group chief executive Rick Willmott said: “Receiving this accolade for a third time is a real honour that helps define our company's approach to being a responsible business.

“Our purpose beyond profit ethos is about leaving a positive, sustainable legacy for future generations and this award is a wonderful recognition of our people's hard work and commitment to make a difference. Whether for sustainability or social value we are incredibly proud to be setting the standard for our industry.”

The company's track-record for low-energy buildings was also a factor. Following completion of the Passivhaus-certified George Davies Centre for the University of Leicester, Willmott Dixon is now applying its Passivhaus expertise to build Sutton Secondary School – the first secondary school in the UK to be built to Passivhaus standards.

The company also completed Bristol's most environmentally-friendly office building, with the Aurora building at Finzels Reach one of just six UK buildings to achieve a BREEAM Outstanding environmental award.

The latest award follows on from Willmott Dixon achieving fourth place in the Sunday Times Top 100 companies to work for list in which the company's commitment to a purpose beyond profit played no small part with its scores leaving it in first position for 'giving something back'.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hitchin man charged with murder after 25-year-old dies from stab wounds

A Hitchin man has been charged with murder after the death of 25-year-old Katheeskaran Thavarasa at an address in Capswell Court

Stevenage town centre McDonald’s to close this weekend

McDonald's in Stevenage Town Square is closing. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman in her 80s dies after A1 crash between Biggleswade and Baldock Services

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A1 between Biggleswade and Baldock

Air ambulance at scene of serious crash on A1(M) at Welwyn, long delays in both directions

Police are at the scene of a major crash on the A1(M) at Junction 6.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder over Hitchin death

A 24-year-old man has been arrest on suspicion of murder after a man in his 20s died in Hitchin yesterday

Most Read

Hitchin man charged with murder after 25-year-old dies from stab wounds

A Hitchin man has been charged with murder after the death of 25-year-old Katheeskaran Thavarasa at an address in Capswell Court

Stevenage town centre McDonald’s to close this weekend

McDonald's in Stevenage Town Square is closing. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman in her 80s dies after A1 crash between Biggleswade and Baldock Services

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision on the A1 between Biggleswade and Baldock

Air ambulance at scene of serious crash on A1(M) at Welwyn, long delays in both directions

Police are at the scene of a major crash on the A1(M) at Junction 6.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder over Hitchin death

A 24-year-old man has been arrest on suspicion of murder after a man in his 20s died in Hitchin yesterday

Latest from the The Comet

Man abducted and raped two women who escaped from him in Hertfordshire

Police have released an image of the car driven by a man who abducted and raped two women in north London and drove to Hertfordshire. Picture: Met Police

Train delays between Letchworth and Cambridge

Great Northern trains are delayed between Letchworth and Cambridge. Picture: Nick Gill

Langford woman part of London Marathon’s Dementia Revolution after mum’s diagnosis

Sara Walker is taking on the London Marathon for Dementia Revolution. Picture: Sara Walker

League Two: Mansfield Town 1 Stevenage 2

Ilias Chair was Stevenage's matchwinner at Mansfield (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hitchin runner to take on London Marathon in rhino suit

Dave Wardle is set to run the London Marathon in a rhino suit. Picture: Hitchin Hares
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists