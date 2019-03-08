Letchworth company honoured with third Queen's Award

Some of the Willmott Dixon team holding the company's two previous Queen's Awards for Enterprise accolades.

Letchworth-based Willmott Dixon has achieved Britain’s most prestigious title for a third time, winning a 2019 Queen’s Award for Enterprise for its sustainable development progress.

It's the second time the company has won this accolade for Sustainable Development, the first being in 2014, and comes a year after it picked up a Queen's Award for Enterprise in the category of Promoting Opportunity through social mobility for its work improving opportunities for people in local communities.

The latest award recognises a series of sustainable achievements that include reducing carbon emissions relative to turnover by 59 per cent since 2010 and cutting construction waste intensity by 57 per cent since 2012.

Willmott Dixon set the benchmark for use of natural energy last year by ensuring all offices and sites are powered by 100 per cent energy from renewable sources.

Group chief executive Rick Willmott said: “Receiving this accolade for a third time is a real honour that helps define our company's approach to being a responsible business.

“Our purpose beyond profit ethos is about leaving a positive, sustainable legacy for future generations and this award is a wonderful recognition of our people's hard work and commitment to make a difference. Whether for sustainability or social value we are incredibly proud to be setting the standard for our industry.”

The company's track-record for low-energy buildings was also a factor. Following completion of the Passivhaus-certified George Davies Centre for the University of Leicester, Willmott Dixon is now applying its Passivhaus expertise to build Sutton Secondary School – the first secondary school in the UK to be built to Passivhaus standards.

The company also completed Bristol's most environmentally-friendly office building, with the Aurora building at Finzels Reach one of just six UK buildings to achieve a BREEAM Outstanding environmental award.

The latest award follows on from Willmott Dixon achieving fourth place in the Sunday Times Top 100 companies to work for list in which the company's commitment to a purpose beyond profit played no small part with its scores leaving it in first position for 'giving something back'.