Care home to reopen under new management after revamp
- Credit: Priory CC5 Ltd
A Letchworth care home has been acquired by a new company and will operate under new management - following a major refurbishment.
Works are currently under way to give White House Care Home a new lease of life before reopening later this summer.
The home in Gillison Close has been acquired by Priory CC5 Ltd. This follows an overall 'requires improvement' rating from the Care Quality Commission at its latest inspection in 2020.
In its 2019 inspection, the home was placed into special measures after receiving an 'inadequate' rating.
New owners will offer all-inclusive residential, nursing, dementia and respite care, and have said "the care of the residents is of paramount importance and the dedicated and caring team will ensure privacy, dignity and respect whilst fostering independence, confidence and wellness of each of the residents".
The refurbishment will bring a boutique feel, with 50 en-suite bedrooms, a café and an array of dining rooms.
There will also be lounges available on both floors and a cinema room.
An extensive activities programme will offer variety and choice including arts and crafts sessions, exercise classes, music and entertainment to name just a few and with the courtyard and landscaped gardens.
Rachel Dryden, division director, said: "We are so delighted to have acquired White House Care Home and with work progressing well on the major refurbishment we cannot wait to welcome residents in late summer 2022.
"The home was in need of some TLC and not only have we reduced the number of bedrooms and made them bigger we’ve also added en-suite bathrooms and have lovingly restored the home to it’s regency style, resulting in a beautiful boutique-style care home that will be offering the very best in person-centred care.
"A new team of dedicated, kind and caring professionals will be providing support to the residents and their loved ones and we look forward to being a part of the local community and being a care provider of choice.
For more on White House, go to www.whitehousecare.co.uk or email info@whitehousecare.co.uk.