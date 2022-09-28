Charity wedding fair as pre-loved demand soars

Bridal House in Hitchin is hosting its first ever charity wedding fair in aid of Garden House Hospice Care.

A fashion show will bring a diverse range of models taking to the catwalk in second-hand dresses and formal attire, donated by the hospice-run store.

Shop manager, Jenni Defalco, explained the idea behind this unique event and the success the shop has seen so far: “The calling for pre-loved bridalwear has soared this year as brides and grooms scale back wedding celebrations and focus on affordable purchases.

"Having gone from strength to strength in the past year since opening, Bridal House has been a hidden gem providing pre-loved wedding and occasion wear to customers throughout Hertfordshire.”

Entry to the Wedding Fair is free and on top of two runway shows, you can expect to find inspiration from a range of local wedding suppliers.

You can also enter a raffle, in which you could win £300 worth of Bridal House vouchers to start planning your big day.

Carla Pilsworth, director of income generation at Garden House Hospice Care, said: “Sustainability is a key part of the new three-year strategy here at the hospice.

"We know times are tight for everyone and we want to show that shopping second hand for your wedding can be just as exciting as spending thousands on designer labels.

“We strive to be the retailer of choice for sustainable fashion and goods and hope that this event will be the first of many to showcase this, all while raising vital funds for the hospice.”

The event is taking place on Sunday, October 16, from 11am to 3pm at The Cloisters in Letchworth.

For enquiries or for more information, contact sarah.hyde@ghhospicecare.org.uk.

Visits to Bridal House are by appointment only. Call the store on 01462 558082 if you wish to book a fitting or viewing.