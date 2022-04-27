Bargain £1.50 per kilo sale returns for air ambulance charity

Head of retail at EHAAT Donna Lee is encouraging people to donate unwanted items while taking advantage of the sale - Credit: EHAAT

Following a highly successful warehouse sale in Stevenage earlier this year, Essex & Herts Air Ambulance will once again open its doors for shoppers looking to bag a bargain.

Those looking for a deal will be able to choose from a wide range of pre-loved donated clothing, shoes and handbags, which are all being sold for £1.50 a kilo.

There will also be the opportunity to browse through lots of individually priced pre-owned homeware and furniture items up for sale.

All money raised will go towards supporting the life-saving services provided by EHAAT, and the crucial work it does for the critically ill and injured of Hertfordshire, Essex and the surrounding areas.

As well as being able to pick up a bargain, anyone attending the event is being encouraged to bring along much needed items for donation.

Head of retail at EHAAT, Donna Lee, said: “Our sale in January was the best one ever with 372 people attending and over £2,500 raised for the charity.”

The sale will take place on Sunday, May 8, at EHAAT's donation warehouse at Unit 2 and 3, Gunnels Wood Road, Access Business Park in Stevenage.

Early access tickets can be purchased for £5 each by calling 01438 532037, where you will be allocated a timeslot between 8.30am and 9.45am.

General admission begins at 10am, when tickets can be bought at the door for £1 per person. The sale will close at 1pm.