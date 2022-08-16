Celebrating five years of The Wynd Gallery

A gallery in Letchworth is set to be celebrate it’s fifth birthday next month.

The Wynd Gallery in Letchworth is a non-profit exhibition space for local artists that opened back in 2017.

As a celebration of this milestone, the gallery will be hosting a birthday party.

Audrey Imber, a founder of the gallery, said: “Over the years the membership has changed, people have moved, people have suddenly gone on to the big mainstream galleries.

The Wynd Gallery is celebrating its fifth birthday - Credit: Audrey Imber

"So, for the party we are going to invite back every single member that has ever been a part of the gallery and all the customers that subscribe to our mailing list.”

When Audrey realised, after graduating with a fine arts degree, that there was nowhere for people like her to display their art, she decided to pitch the gallery idea.

She said: “I wanted to find a way of making an exhibition space for people like me.”

The Wynd Gallery had no money, backing or loans to start the gallery, but since have seen the interest grow.

With 30 members, there are still more artists on the waiting list to join.

Back in 2017 when Audrey first began The Wynd Gallery, her and her fellow co-founders had no idea if it would work out the way it has.

Now, the gallery sees 10 exhibitions a year and six solo shows, which gives a single artist the chance to showcase just their work and invite more people to explore the gallery.

Audrey added: “The Wynd really buzzes, it’s the go to place in Letchworth at the moment.

“It’s nice meeting other artists and meeting the customers that are really happy when they find it.

"I think for years people didn’t bother to go down The Wynd because there was nothing there. Even after five years we have people who stumble upon the gallery and just love it.”

The Wynd Gallery holds a wide range of different artwork from a range of artists as well as hosting workshops that they wish to further develop.

The workshops take place after hours in the gallery, but those who members of it hope to move it to another venue to allow for messier workshops such as drawing and painting.