Editor’s Letter: We’re always here for you...now please help support our journalism

PUBLISHED: 16:11 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 23 April 2020

The Comet is #ThereWithYou during the coronavirus crisis.

The Comet is #ThereWithYou during the coronavirus crisis.

Archant

Since 1971, the Comet has been there with you.

Right now we reach more of you in print and via digital than we ever have before.

But now more than ever, our work to inform and entertain you is in danger – and we need your help to build a sustainable future for our title.

Over the years we’ll have made you think, made you smile, made you angry, made you proud of our region.

Publishing editions for Stevenage, Letchworth and Hitchin, we came into life as the successor of a newspaper called the Hertfordshire Pictorial.

Now, as we prepare to celebrate our 50th anniversary, you might not remember that for the first four weeks of our existence we were known as the Sun, changing our name after pressure from the national newspaper of the same name!

Over the last half-century we have celebrated local heroes, covered Cup runs and local festivals, but also shone a light on waste and greed.

Today, with journalism already under pressure and coronavirus making finances even tighter, more and more communities are no longer represented by a local newspaper. Corruption goes unpunished. Bad decisions go unchecked. Fake news spreads uncorrected on social media.

To stop that happening in our region, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to our future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our region.

Thank you

Anne Suslak, Editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet.

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Homeless community removed from Stevenage hotel due to ‘serious abuse of staff’

The individuals were housed in the hotel by East Herts District Council at the end of March. Picture: Google

‘Very worrying’ – Data reveals more than half of Hertfordshire’s COVID–19 deaths are care home residents

More than half of the county's recorded COVID-19 deaths have been care home residents. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

Private Hitchin hospital teams up with NHS during COVID–19 crisis

Pinehill Hospital in Hitchin: Picture: Ramsay Health Care

Changes to funeral services and cemeteries in Stevenage due to coronavirus

There are new rules for funerals and cemetary visiting in Stevenage during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

