Advanced search

Why we’re asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the Comet

PUBLISHED: 15:49 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:01 15 April 2020

The Comet is appealing for support to help us continue our work.

The Comet is appealing for support to help us continue our work.

Archant

Now more than ever, local journalism matters.

In addition to holding public services to account, or bringing you the latest news from our high streets, our courts and our sports teams, our staff are now working round the clock to provide you with the latest, fact-checked information on our region’s fight against coronavirus.

And now more than ever, we need your help to build a sustainable future for trusted local news.

Our reporting costs money, and so does providing our communities with the news for free on our websites. You will already know about the tough times facing local newspapers across the world and the situation has hardly been improved by recent events.

You may also want to watch:

So to help us keep doing what we do and help keep you informed, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work.

You’ll be invited to do so next time you visit us. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I’m proud of our community and proud of what we do for it. I strongly believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to its future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our region.

Thank you

Anne Suslak, editor

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Family remembers much-loved former Stevenage mayor and borough councillor

Former SBC councillor Bob Fowler sadly passed away on Easter Sunday. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage Leisure Centre donates all stock to NHS and becomes community hub

The leisure centre has become a community hub during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: SLL

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Letchworth train workers give Easter eggs to Stevenage NHS staff

Letchworth Distribution Centre manager Sarah Collett loads up a van with Easter egg donations. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

Thank you for your care: Our tribute to NHS staff and carers in Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth

NHS staff, carers and key workers were featured in the Comet to thank them for their hard work. Pictures: Supplied

Most Read

Family remembers much-loved former Stevenage mayor and borough councillor

Former SBC councillor Bob Fowler sadly passed away on Easter Sunday. Picture: Supplied

Stevenage Leisure Centre donates all stock to NHS and becomes community hub

The leisure centre has become a community hub during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: SLL

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Letchworth train workers give Easter eggs to Stevenage NHS staff

Letchworth Distribution Centre manager Sarah Collett loads up a van with Easter egg donations. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

Thank you for your care: Our tribute to NHS staff and carers in Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth

NHS staff, carers and key workers were featured in the Comet to thank them for their hard work. Pictures: Supplied

Latest from the The Comet

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Epidemic adds to ‘existing’ care staff shortages in North Herts and Welwyn Hatfield

Caremark, based in Hatfield and Letchworth, needs care staff. Picture: Caremark.

Why we’re asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the Comet

The Comet is appealing for support to help us continue our work.

Morrisons lends a hand with Easter egg donations to Letchworth families in need

Phil Page, Morrisons general manager, store worker Evette, and Letchworth town centre manager Chris Wilson. Picture: Letchworth BID

Shefford school donates vital PPE equipment to funeral directors

Neville Funerals staff have gratefully received the PPE from Samuel Whitbread Academy, Shefford. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24