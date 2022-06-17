Hospice features in photoshoot to encourage sustainability on your big day

Garden House Hospice Care's Bridal House has taken part in a photoshoot to promote sustainable weddings - Credit: SpinKreative

Garden House Hospice Care's bridal shop has featured in a photoshoot to promote sustainable weddings, held to encourage couples to think about the impact of the environment when organising their big day.

Chloe Silvey from White Button Weddings and photographer Emily McNeal of SpinKreative hand-picked local businesses and suppliers with a reputation for high quality products that also meet green principles.

Emily, a member of the Sustainable Wedding Alliance, aims to operate her photography business with the least environmental impact.

According to SWA, the average carbon footprint of a wedding in the UK is more than the average yearly footprint of a household, and couples are increasingly seeking more sustainable options.

The shoots suppliers included Garden House Hospice Care’s second-hand bridal boutique, Bridal House in Hitchin, who selected a dress to feature in the shoot.

Jenni Defalco, shop manager at Bridal House, said: “We were so delighted that our stunning Jasper Conran dress featured in this shoot.

"Sustainability sits at the heart of our boutique where you can buy a beautiful range of pre-loved dresses from designers including Maggie Sottero and Pronovias and formal wear.

"These special outfits are worn only once and are given to us in perfect condition, with the added benefit that every penny we raise from the sale helps the patients needing our care at the hospice.”

Other planet-friendly items featured in the shoot, held at The Gardens at Polehanger, included lower carbon footprint UK produced sparkling wine, vegan cakes, and ethical make up brands.

Chloe said: “Couples don’t need to buy loads of brand-new items for their wedding. There are so many fab items out there that can be hired from local businesses, reused from everyday items, or purchased from second hand shops and then passed on.”

As well as promoting the range of eco-friendly wedding companies and products available, the shoot itself also focused on minimalizing waste, recycling and reusing.

White Buttons Weddings used items such as herbs for wedding day decoration and promoted their reuse as wedding favours for guests. All consumables on the day of the shoot were taken home by the crew and the props and equipment used to stage each scene have been reused for other projects or purposes.