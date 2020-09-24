Eco-friendly Hitchin business launch new product range

Tom Eaton and Rebecca Dudbridge of @BambuuBrush. Picture: @BambuuBrush Archant

A Hitchin-based business that has already achieved widespread success is set to launch a new range of eco-friendly, sustainable products later today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some of the new @Bambuu products available on their website. Picture: bambuubrush.com Some of the new @Bambuu products available on their website. Picture: bambuubrush.com

@BambuuBrush, which is run by couple Tommie Eaton and Rebecca Dudbridge, will reveal their new product range to the public at 6pm today on their website, bambuubrush.com.

The new eco-friendly products, which include water bottles, tote bag, coffee mugs, lunch boxes and bamboo cutlery, are designed to help the general public move away from single-use plastics.

Tommie said: “We have all been guilty of using some of the ocean’s top product polluters, most of these are single-use items. This is where our new product range comes in.

“@Bambuu wants to make it easy for your everyday person to make simple changes from single-use items, and for our high-quality and sustainable range to become the norm.

You may also want to watch:

“Rebecca and I are no experts, but we all have the power to positively change the world making simple, eco-conscious decisions in our daily lives.”

When launching @BambuuBrush, Tommie and Rebecca believed that educating and inspiring people to make one simple change can encourage us all to make environmentally-friendly decisions.

The entrepreneurial couple believe they now have the next products ready and waiting to help others “expand their journey into become increasingly sustainable”.

The company also organises and delivers community clean ups, again to inspire people to get up, get out and understand that plastic pollution is increasing across the globe.

@Bambuu have delivered 20 clean ups, collecting more than 750kg of rubbish and plastic, and recently worked with this newspaper to tidy Windmill Hill as part of our HitchinHatesLitter campaign.

Visit www.bambuubrush.com for more information, and to buy the company’s new product range.