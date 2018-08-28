Advanced search

Strong sales increase at Stevenage Debenhams store

PUBLISHED: 07:02 17 January 2019

Debenhams Roaring Meg Christmas Windows.

Debenhams Roaring Meg Christmas Windows.

Danny Loo Photography 2017

Debenhams in Stevenage had the strongest sales increase of all its stores across the UK, the retailer has confirmed.

The store on the Roaring Meg Retail & Leisure Park was opened in August 2017 and has been the best performing of Debenhams nine new format stores, which all outperformed the other stores.

These new stores are part of the retailers move to win back high street shoppers, with some including gin bars.

Despite this and the sales success in Stevenage, Debenhams’ sales in the six weeks leading up to Christmas were down by 3.6 per cent on last year.

Back in October, the retailer announced that 50 stores across the country would close, putting 4,000 jobs at risk.

The 80,000-sq-ft flagship store in Stevenage was opened by celebrity fashion designer Julien Macdonald and community hero Jean Robinson, 59, who received a pampering makeover from Julien after winning a ‘local hero’ competition judged by the store team.

