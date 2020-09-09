Record award haul for Stevenage–based The Wine Society

A popular Stevenage business has marked 2020 with a flurry of prestigious accolades, after winning big at the 2020 Decanter Retailer Awards.

The Wine Society, based in Stevenage’s Gunnels Wood Road, brought home five awards at this year’s Decanter Retailer Awards – including Large Online Retailer of the Year and Best Specialist Retailer of the Year.

The business was highly praised for its quality, value, range and service.

Pierre Mansour, The Wine Society’s director of wine, said: “It’s great to see the efforts of our team and growers recognised this year- we are particularly proud to have maintained our broad range and served members with the delicious wines that they expect of The Wine Society.

“It’s particularly heartening to have won three specialist awards, a sign of the craftmanship and talent of the growers and winemakers of Austria, the Iberian Peninsula and South & Regional France.”

Chief executive Steve Finlan added: “Being the best online wine merchant isn’t just about our great range of wines and how much of them we sell to thirsty members – it’s also about our website’s depth of content about the wine, the vineyards and the growers – a real voyage of discovery.”