What's on offer at the supported employment job fair?

A supported employment job fair is being held at North Hertfordshire College in Stevenage - Credit: Danny Loo

A supported employment job fair is taking place today (Thursday, May 12), aimed at providing employment opportunities for people with learning disabilities, autism, physical disabilities, mental health conditions or sensory needs.

The event at North Hertfordshire College, in Monkswood Way, Stevenage, has two sessions - 10am to noon and 1pm to 3pm.

Visitors will have the chance to chat about potential employment opportunities with employers including Barclays, McMullen & Sons, Ringway, Octavius, Crossroads and Hertfordshire Catering Limited.

A spokesman for the event said it is an opportunity to "find out what jobs are available, ask questions, and meet the Supported Employment Team and find out how they can help.

"Our team will be on hand to help introduce you to the people you would like to speak with."

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland is set to open the event.