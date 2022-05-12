The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Business

What's on offer at the supported employment job fair?

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 9:57 AM May 12, 2022
Outside North Hertfordshire College in Stevenage

A supported employment job fair is being held at North Hertfordshire College in Stevenage - Credit: Danny Loo

A supported employment job fair is taking place today (Thursday, May 12), aimed at providing employment opportunities for people with learning disabilities, autism, physical disabilities, mental health conditions or sensory needs.

The event at North Hertfordshire College, in Monkswood Way, Stevenage, has two sessions - 10am to noon and 1pm to 3pm.

Visitors will have the chance to chat about potential employment opportunities with employers including Barclays, McMullen & Sons, Ringway, Octavius, Crossroads and Hertfordshire Catering Limited.

A spokesman for the event said it is an opportunity to "find out what jobs are available, ask questions, and meet the Supported Employment Team and find out how they can help.

"Our team will be on hand to help introduce you to the people you would like to speak with."

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland is set to open the event.

Stevenage News

Don't Miss

Three streets won the People’s Postcode Lottery in Hertfordshire in April 2022.

Postcode Lottery

Three streets in Hertfordshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
North Herts election 2022

Local Election 2022 | Live

Local Election 2022: LIVE updates from election count in North Herts

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
North Herts election 2022

Local Election 2022

Election 2022: Gains made for Labour and Lib Dems in North Herts

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Labour's Anne Wells, who won the Roebuck seat, and Jim Brown, for Old Town, both made gains

Local Election 2022

Stevenage election results: Labour gains in Old Town and Roebuck

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon