Stevenage Regeneration: Find out what's happening next

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 10:31 AM April 19, 2022
Work on the SG1 development in the Stevenage regeneration is set to begin in the coming months. Pict

The SG1 development in the Stevenage regeneration - Credit: Mace

A networking lunch for business owners keen to keep up to date with the progress of Stevenage's £1 billion regeneration is set to take place next week. 

Hosted by biz4biz ConneXions, the lunch event will include a talk from guest speaker Tom Pike, deputy CEO at Stevenage Borough Council, who will be talking about the Stevenage Regeneration Project and what it means for residents and local businesses.

Also present will be Adrian Hawkins, who is chair of the Stevenage Development Board.

He said: “This will be a great opportunity for local businesses to see what’s in store for the regeneration of Stevenage, the UK’s first new town following the successful work of the Herts LEP, County Council and Stevenage Borough Council, aligned with the vision of the Stevenage Development Board in achieving the largest Town Fund bid in the UK.

"There will be many business opportunities in Stevenage now and over the next 10 years as our activities locally deliver this £1bn project and we would encourage all business owners to attend this truly important event.
 
“Personally, I am delighted to be delivering on our vision for the town."

The networking event takes place at Novotel Stevenage on April 27 from 12 noon to 2pm. 

Tickets are £39 plus VAT, and include tea, coffee and a three-course lunch. 

To book, go to biz4biz.org/april-lunch.

