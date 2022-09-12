Stevenage regeneration: 'Residents will not be left behind'

Stevenage Development Board chairman Adrian Hawkins OBE (back row, third from left) with some of the regeneration team - Credit: Courtesy of Spitfire PR

"Our residents will not be left behind", the Stevenage Development Board's chairman Adrian Hawkins OBE has vowed, as he urged support for the town's science industries to employ locally.

Referring to Stevenage town centre's 20-year £1 billion regeneration programme, Adrian said: "Residents can see how much work has already taken place. The new bus interchange, the swift progress on the Autolus build, a new multi-storey car park and our new green square are just some of the immediate changes which are noticeable."

However, he said: “It is urgent we now consider how we accommodate, expand and deliver skills to our important science-based industries in the town and ensure they have the environment to develop, expand and employ locally.

"The businesses and sectors in Stevenage are competing on a global level and their success is intrinsically linked to our national economy. Our residents simply cannot and will not be left behind.”