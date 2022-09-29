Stevenage store wins Opticians of the Year award

An opticians based in Stevenage has won an Opticians of the Year UK 2022 Award.

GPC Opticians, a small independent business located at The Forum in the town centre, fought off more than 7,000 other opticians to take the prize home.

GPC Opticians beat more than 7,000 opticians to win the prize - Credit: GPC Opticians

M & A Today Global Awards chose to recognise the store “for its outstanding service to clients and unique approach to matching customers with the perfect eyeglasses.”

GPC Opticians prides itself on taking a different approach to other brands.

Staff get to know their customer’s lifestyle and consider their facial features before providing them with a shortlist of suitable frames to select from, rather than leaving them to browse hundreds of different options.

A selection of the frames available at GPC Opticians - Credit: GPC Opticians

The opticians also aim to make the in-store experience as pleasant as possible.

In their recently refurbished shop staff provide customers with a coffee, and avoid rushing them into making an on-the-spot decision about which frames to buy.