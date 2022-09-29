Stevenage store wins Opticians of the Year award
- Credit: GPC Opticians
An opticians based in Stevenage has won an Opticians of the Year UK 2022 Award.
GPC Opticians, a small independent business located at The Forum in the town centre, fought off more than 7,000 other opticians to take the prize home.
M & A Today Global Awards chose to recognise the store “for its outstanding service to clients and unique approach to matching customers with the perfect eyeglasses.”
GPC Opticians prides itself on taking a different approach to other brands.
Staff get to know their customer’s lifestyle and consider their facial features before providing them with a shortlist of suitable frames to select from, rather than leaving them to browse hundreds of different options.
The opticians also aim to make the in-store experience as pleasant as possible.
In their recently refurbished shop staff provide customers with a coffee, and avoid rushing them into making an on-the-spot decision about which frames to buy.