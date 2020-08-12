Advanced search

Future of Stevenage leisure centres in doubt as charity presses for emergency funding

PUBLISHED: 13:57 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:57 12 August 2020

The Gordon Craig Theatre remains closed at the Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre. Picture: Google Street View

The Gordon Craig Theatre remains closed at the Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre. Picture: Google Street View

Google Street View

The charity that runs leisure facilities across Stevenage has lobbied to the council for emergency COVID-19 funding.

Stevenage Leisure Limited (SLL) manages 23 indoor and outdoor facilities across Stevenage and Hertfordshire – including the Gordon Craig Theatre and the Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre.

You may also want to watch:

Many of SLL’s facilities had to close as part of national lockdown measures, and now the charity has requested emergency support from Stevenage Borough Council.

Commenting on the matter, Cllr Richard Henry – SBC’s member for children, young people, leisure and culture – stressed the “vital” role of leisure in the town.

“We know that community facilities like our leisure centre, theatre and swimming pool are vital to support the health and wellbeing for so many,” Cllr Henry said.

“We will work alongside other councils and lobby government for essential support over the coming months to ensure these facilities survive and thrive into the future.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two children and adult suffer ‘significant facial injuries’ after Stevenage dog attack

Three victims have been hospitalised after a dog attack in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Archant

Young girl suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ after falling from Arlesey cliff

The girl was transported by air ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: Archant

Two people arrested after Windmill Hill stabbing

Two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Windmill Hill, Hitchin. Picture: Lee Hodgkins

High Court injunction could put the brakes on Stevenage’s car cruises

The future of car cruising in Stevenage will be decided by the High Court later this month. Picture: Archant

Safe! Stevenage staying up as independent panel relegate Macclesfield Town

The Lamex Stadium, home of Stevenage, will see League Two football next season. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Most Read

Two children and adult suffer ‘significant facial injuries’ after Stevenage dog attack

Three victims have been hospitalised after a dog attack in Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Archant

Young girl suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ after falling from Arlesey cliff

The girl was transported by air ambulance to Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: Archant

Two people arrested after Windmill Hill stabbing

Two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Windmill Hill, Hitchin. Picture: Lee Hodgkins

High Court injunction could put the brakes on Stevenage’s car cruises

The future of car cruising in Stevenage will be decided by the High Court later this month. Picture: Archant

Safe! Stevenage staying up as independent panel relegate Macclesfield Town

The Lamex Stadium, home of Stevenage, will see League Two football next season. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Latest from the The Comet

Future of Stevenage leisure centres in doubt as charity presses for emergency funding

The Gordon Craig Theatre remains closed at the Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre. Picture: Google Street View

A-Level Results Day: University of Hertfordshire to hold places for students appealing grades

University of Hertfordshire College lane Campus Aerial photography by Pete Stevens ©

‘I don’t think it’s an accurate reflection’ – Hitchin pupil criticises A-Level results plan

Zac Cash, a Year 13 pupil at The Priory School, Hitchin, spoke to Good Morning Britain today about A-Level results. Picture: Good Morning Britain

Stevenage man charged after neighbours are threatened with a hammer

Adaway is scheduled to appear at Stevenage Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 15. Picture: Herts Police

Standon Calling festival secures emergency funding

Standon Calling 2019. Picture: KoLAB Studios