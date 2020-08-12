Future of Stevenage leisure centres in doubt as charity presses for emergency funding

The Gordon Craig Theatre remains closed at the Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre. Picture: Google Street View Google Street View

The charity that runs leisure facilities across Stevenage has lobbied to the council for emergency COVID-19 funding.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stevenage Leisure Limited (SLL) manages 23 indoor and outdoor facilities across Stevenage and Hertfordshire – including the Gordon Craig Theatre and the Stevenage Arts & Leisure Centre.

You may also want to watch:

Many of SLL’s facilities had to close as part of national lockdown measures, and now the charity has requested emergency support from Stevenage Borough Council.

Commenting on the matter, Cllr Richard Henry – SBC’s member for children, young people, leisure and culture – stressed the “vital” role of leisure in the town.

“We know that community facilities like our leisure centre, theatre and swimming pool are vital to support the health and wellbeing for so many,” Cllr Henry said.

“We will work alongside other councils and lobby government for essential support over the coming months to ensure these facilities survive and thrive into the future.”