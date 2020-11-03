Advanced search

Which Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth businesses are offering online shopping or delivery this lockdown?

PUBLISHED: 09:38 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 03 November 2020

The Comet is running a campaign encouraging people to Shop Local this Christmas. Picture: Danny Loo

The Comet is running a campaign encouraging people to Shop Local this Christmas. Picture: Danny Loo

Danny Loo Photography 2018

We’re collating a list of the Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth businesses which will be offering online, delivery or click and collect options this winter.

As part of our Shop Local coverage, we’ve already highlighted the importance of supporting our independent and small businesses in our local areas.

But, with a new lockdown fast approaching, we want to continue to offer our support to those businesses who will need it most in the coming months.

To submit your business for our list, which will be regularly updated, please email news@thecomet.net.

Stevenage:

 • Portside Soap Company – www.portsidesoapcompany.co.uk, Christmas stock updated Saturday, November 7. Offering delivery in SG1, SG2 using box bike eco delivery service, and Royal Mail for outside of Stevenage.

• Black Tyre Pros – www.blacktyrepros.co.uk. Offering delivery but no collection.

• Katie’s Bespoke Balloons & Gifts – www.facebook.com/katiesbespokeballoons, www.instagram.com/katies_balloon_boutique.

• Cardies – 01438 725364, www.facebook.com/cardiesstevenage. Click and collect service available.

• Crave Confectionary Boxes – cravestevenage@gmail.com,www.instagram.com/cravestevenage. Delivery or collecion available.

• The Real Food Company – www.facebook.com/realfoodcompanystevenage.

• Hertfordshire Eco Store – www.facebook.com/hertfordshireecostore.

Hitchin:

• Raspberry Tang gift kits, www.everymoon.co.uk/collections/raspberry-tang.

• Balance nutritional powdered food, www.everymoon.co.uk

• Cleo & Bell gifts, www.cleoandbel.com. Free delivery in Hitchin and local area. Click and collect service also available.

• Systematic Homes organising/decluttering service, info@systematichomes.co.uk. Offering online and in-person services.

Letchworth:

• Broadway Hotel & Carvery – 01462 480111, info@broadwayhotel.co.uk. Takeaway option available Fridays 5.30pm – 8.30pm, Saturday 12-2.30pm and 5.30-8.30pm, Sunday 12pm – 6.30pm and Monday 12–2.30pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

