Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Business

Updated

Five Guys to open as lockdown restrictions ease

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 3:30 PM March 1, 2021   
Five Guys leisure park

Five Guys is set to open this May, replacing Pizza Hut in Stevenage's Leisure Park - Credit: Archant

Five Guys is set to open its doors to eager customers in Stevenage later in the spring. 

The new restaurant - which will take over the former Pizza Hut unit in Stevenage Leisure Park - is due to open in May 2021, the chain has confirmed. 

Five Guys meal

Five Guys boasts 250,000 possible combinations to order your burger, as well as more than 1,000 possible ways to customise your milkshake - Credit: Five Guys

In line with the government's "roadmap" to lifting lockdown restrictions, indoor hospitality venues are expected to reopen no earlier than May 17. 

A spokesperson for the leisure park's owners, Legal & General, told the Comet: “We are delighted to welcome Five Guys to a 3,300 sq. ft. site at Stevenage Leisure Park.  

Five guys crew

Five Guys will be opening in Stevenage in May 2021 - Credit: Five Guys

"Five Guys joins a wide variety of eateries and leisure activities for the whole family, making it a great addition to an already successful and diverse scheme.

You may also want to watch:

"We look forward to them opening their doors and welcoming visitors back to the park when COVID restrictions are eased.”

Although the new arrival will see the loss of Pizza Hut, the Roaring Meg branch of the restaurant will remain - as well as the delivery and collection outlet in Stevenage High Street. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Historic school to close at end of academic year
  2. 2 Council tax to rise in county after 'extraordinary' year
  3. 3 Decision made on opening play areas in Stevenage
  1. 4 Development plans for 16.5-acre Stevenage site could create 1,000 jobs
  2. 5 No jab, no job COVID-19 policy rolled out at care homes
  3. 6 Seven things that are gone but not forgotten in Stevenage
  4. 7 Unannounced safety inspection of care home following COVID-19 outbreak
  5. 8 New mass COVID-19 vaccine centre opens in Letchworth
  6. 9 Rewind: A mysterious corner shop killing that shaped the future of British policing
  7. 10 GP surgery outstrips mass vaccination centre's COVID-19 jab rate
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police meadow way

Teenager charged with assisting offenders after Stevenage man's death

Jacob Thorburn

person
Haven First, Letchworth

North Hertfordshire District Council

Green light for 40-bed homeless shelter in Letchworth

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Police say there have been reports of an 11-year-old schoolgirl being approached in Stanley Road. Picture: Archant

Remembrance service organisers given £10,000 fine after 150 people attend

Jacob Thorburn

person
A new Stevenage Borough Council neighbourhood system is set to launch in October. Picture: Archant

Council tax to rise as Stevenage residents bear brunt of COVID-19 costs

Jacob Thorburn

person
Comments powered by Disqus