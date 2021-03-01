Five Guys to open as lockdown restrictions ease

Updated

Published: 3:30 PM March 1, 2021

Five Guys is set to open this May, replacing Pizza Hut in Stevenage's Leisure Park - Credit: Archant

Five Guys is set to open its doors to eager customers in Stevenage later in the spring.

The new restaurant - which will take over the former Pizza Hut unit in Stevenage Leisure Park - is due to open in May 2021, the chain has confirmed.

Five Guys boasts 250,000 possible combinations to order your burger, as well as more than 1,000 possible ways to customise your milkshake - Credit: Five Guys

In line with the government's "roadmap" to lifting lockdown restrictions, indoor hospitality venues are expected to reopen no earlier than May 17.

A spokesperson for the leisure park's owners, Legal & General, told the Comet: “We are delighted to welcome Five Guys to a 3,300 sq. ft. site at Stevenage Leisure Park.

Five Guys will be opening in Stevenage in May 2021 - Credit: Five Guys

"Five Guys joins a wide variety of eateries and leisure activities for the whole family, making it a great addition to an already successful and diverse scheme.

"We look forward to them opening their doors and welcoming visitors back to the park when COVID restrictions are eased.”

Although the new arrival will see the loss of Pizza Hut, the Roaring Meg branch of the restaurant will remain - as well as the delivery and collection outlet in Stevenage High Street.