Five Guys to open as lockdown restrictions ease
Five Guys is set to open its doors to eager customers in Stevenage later in the spring.
The new restaurant - which will take over the former Pizza Hut unit in Stevenage Leisure Park - is due to open in May 2021, the chain has confirmed.
In line with the government's "roadmap" to lifting lockdown restrictions, indoor hospitality venues are expected to reopen no earlier than May 17.
A spokesperson for the leisure park's owners, Legal & General, told the Comet: “We are delighted to welcome Five Guys to a 3,300 sq. ft. site at Stevenage Leisure Park.
"Five Guys joins a wide variety of eateries and leisure activities for the whole family, making it a great addition to an already successful and diverse scheme.
"We look forward to them opening their doors and welcoming visitors back to the park when COVID restrictions are eased.”
Although the new arrival will see the loss of Pizza Hut, the Roaring Meg branch of the restaurant will remain - as well as the delivery and collection outlet in Stevenage High Street.
