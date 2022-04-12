The property that is home to J Deamer & Sons Ltd in Stevenage High Street is to let - Credit: Google Maps

A property on Stevenage High Street that has been home to traditional hardware store J Deamer & Sons Ltd for more than 75 years is to let, prompting concerns the business is closing.

The store, which specialises in garden machinery and has a lawnmower workshop, is owned by Sarah and Stuart Deamer.

Sarah said: "It has come to our attention that a few posts have appeared on Facebook stating we are closing down. This is not the case, just yet. The shop is up to let but, until we get any serious interest, it’s still business as usual. We will let you know when this changes.

"Please note the lawnmower workshop is not up for let.

"Thank you for your messages of support."

More than 200 people have taken to social media to express their dismay at the prospect of Deamers closing. One said it would be the "loss of a huge piece of Old Town history" and another said "the high street will never be the same".



