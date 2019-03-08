Much-anticipated Stevenage Costco store opens its doors

Costco Wholesale opened its warehouse doors in Stevenage yesterday. Picture: Costco Wholesale Stevenage Archant

Stevenage shoppers came out in force for the much-anticipated opening of the new Costco Wholesale store in the town yesterday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stevenage Costco Wholesale opened its doors to members yesterday. Picture: Mike Mozart. Stevenage Costco Wholesale opened its doors to members yesterday. Picture: Mike Mozart.

The store was opened by Stevenage mayor Simon Speller, along with the branch's general manager Leigh Ormsby.

The Stevenage store is the 29th Costco to be opened in the UK, and offers a fuel station - which opened earlier this month - selling premium fuel for warehouse members.

You may also want to watch:

Stevenage Borough Council granted permission for the store to be built on the former John Lewis depot site in March 2016, and a firm spokesman said at the time the wholesalers had hoped to opened in the summer of 2017.

But now, after delays, the store is open.

The warehouse will be open from 10am to 8.30pm Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 6pm on Saturdays and 11am to 5pm on Sundays.

For further information on how to join Costco visit www.costco.co.uk/membership