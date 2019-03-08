Advanced search

Digital Decoded Pencil

Much-anticipated Stevenage Costco store opens its doors

PUBLISHED: 16:58 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 25 July 2019

Costco Wholesale opened its warehouse doors in Stevenage yesterday. Picture: Costco Wholesale Stevenage

Costco Wholesale opened its warehouse doors in Stevenage yesterday. Picture: Costco Wholesale Stevenage

Archant

Stevenage shoppers came out in force for the much-anticipated opening of the new Costco Wholesale store in the town yesterday.

Stevenage Costco Wholesale opened its doors to members yesterday. Picture: Mike Mozart.Stevenage Costco Wholesale opened its doors to members yesterday. Picture: Mike Mozart.

The store was opened by Stevenage mayor Simon Speller, along with the branch's general manager Leigh Ormsby.

The Stevenage store is the 29th Costco to be opened in the UK, and offers a fuel station - which opened earlier this month - selling premium fuel for warehouse members.

You may also want to watch:

Stevenage Borough Council granted permission for the store to be built on the former John Lewis depot site in March 2016, and a firm spokesman said at the time the wholesalers had hoped to opened in the summer of 2017.

But now, after delays, the store is open.

The warehouse will be open from 10am to 8.30pm Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 6pm on Saturdays and 11am to 5pm on Sundays.

For further information on how to join Costco visit www.costco.co.uk/membership

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

‘We will be forever grateful’ - NHS praised following response to Stevenage crash

Members of Lister Hospital's Emergency Department have been praised for their response to Thursday night's crash in Stevenage. Picture: Bridget Sanders

Activists protest in Stevenage Nandos over treatment of chickens

Protesters gathered inside Nandos in Stevenage on Saturday evening. Picture: Steven Coole

Stevenage crash: Injured total rises as four remain in ‘serious’ condition

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Hitchin wanted appeal success

Police are no longer searching for a wanted man from Hitchin

Most Read

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

‘We will be forever grateful’ - NHS praised following response to Stevenage crash

Members of Lister Hospital's Emergency Department have been praised for their response to Thursday night's crash in Stevenage. Picture: Bridget Sanders

Activists protest in Stevenage Nandos over treatment of chickens

Protesters gathered inside Nandos in Stevenage on Saturday evening. Picture: Steven Coole

Stevenage crash: Injured total rises as four remain in ‘serious’ condition

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Hitchin wanted appeal success

Police are no longer searching for a wanted man from Hitchin

Latest from the The Comet

Much-anticipated Stevenage Costco store opens its doors

Costco Wholesale opened its warehouse doors in Stevenage yesterday. Picture: Costco Wholesale Stevenage

Firefighters put out fence and shed blaze in Stevenage

Firefighters have successfully put out a fire in Burns Road, Stevenage.

Third date added to discuss North Herts Museum debacle

North Hertfordshire Museum and Hitchin Town Hall. Picture: Danny Loo

Joel Byrom column: ‘Stevenage’s young stars don’t look out of place’

Joel Byrom of Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage move into play-off contention after easing to win

Old Albanian Cricket Club, Woollams Playing Fields, Harpenden Road, St Albans, AL3 6BB. Action of the match between Old Abanian's (fielding) against Stevenage (batting). Laurie Brown batting for Stevenage. Picture: Melissa Page.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists