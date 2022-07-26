Restaurant withdraws permanent outdoor seating plans

Cinnabar in Stevenage High Street was granted temporary permission for outdoor seating on parking bays in Bell Lane during the pandemic - Credit: Louise McEvoy

A high street restaurant has withdrawn its application for planning permission to create a permanent outdoor seating area, which would have meant the loss of four parking bays.

Cinnabar in Stevenage High Street - on the corner of Bell Lane - had submitted a planning application to Stevenage Borough Council in June seeking permission for a "seating area structure" for up to 10 tables on the Bell Lane side of the building.

It also proposed to widen the pavement on both the High Street and Bell Lane frontages, and install three awnings.

Around 60 people had written to the council in support of the plans, with a handful writing to object, before the plans were withdrawn last week with no reason given.

Misya Meze & Grill's bid for permission for permanent seating on parking bays outside its premises on the high street failed in June last year. A second application submitted in February is awaiting decision.