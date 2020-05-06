Advanced search

Popular bakery reopens in Stevenage Old Town

PUBLISHED: 15:42 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 06 May 2020

Simmons has reopened in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Google

Simmons has reopened in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Google

A popular Hertfordshire-wide bakery has reopened its doors for business in Stevenage Old Town today.

Simmons Bakers, in High Street in the Old Town, reopened with revised hours and a more limited menu for the first time today.

The shop is now limiting the number of customers allowed in the store to a maximum of two, and are only able to accept card payments.

The bakery will be open seven days a week, between 8am and 3pm.

Free hot drinks will be available to NHS staff who bring ID.

This move follows the successful reopening of 12 other stores across the county on Friday, May 1.

