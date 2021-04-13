Standalone Farm welcomes families back with host of new activities

Published: 4:46 PM April 13, 2021

Standalone Farm in Letchworth is among many businesses able to reopen on Monday - Credit: © Christian Trampenau

With government restrictions easing, Letchworth’s Standalone Farm reopened on April 12, with an updated look and host of new features for visitors to enjoy.

Since it closed last August, the Standalone Farm team have been working behind the scenes on a number of new additions, including a woodland trail, a new snack stop, an updated events programme and a new website where customers can now book tickets online. There will also be a large sandpit opening later this spring.

Jason Valentine, venues manager at Letchworth Heritage Foundation, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the response to the reopening with most of our sessions selling out within a few days.

"The lockdown gave us the opportunity to create a new website, online ticketing offer and to refresh our brand as well as some new features around the farm.

"We are also putting the final touches to a new events programme which will be announced very soon.

"Many of these changes were put in place based on customer feedback from a survey we ran last year.

“We have worked hard to ensure the farm is COVID-safe, so all our customers can relax and enjoy their visit. We will run two sessions a day – one in the morning and one in the afternoon – which people can book via our website.

"We are looking forward to welcoming back our customers. Their support over the past year has been incredible.”

Standalone Farm is located on the outskirts on Letchworth and set in 125 acres of farmland. It is home to pigs, alpacas, shire horses, Shetland ponies and more, with a play area for the children to enjoy.

Tickets are available Monday to Sunday with morning sessions running from 10am to 1pm and the afternoon sessions from 2pm to 5pm.

The farm closes for an hour between sessions to allow for additional cleaning.

Tickets start at £3 per child and £3.50 per adult with under 2s, carers and visitors with disabilities going free.

All visitors including Annual Passholders must book tickets online which will be scanned on arrival.

To book tickets and to learn more about the farm’s COVID-safe measures, visit standalone farm.com.