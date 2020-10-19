Shop Local: How has your business been affected by the pandemic?
PUBLISHED: 16:56 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 19 October 2020
Danny Loo Photography 2018
The Comet is launching its Shop Local campaign to encourage people to support their local independent businesses in the run up to Christmas.
Businesses in Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth and Baldock are invited to take part in this survey to find out the impact of lockdown on trade and their ambitions for survival during the festive period.
Over the coming weeks, we’ll be speaking to independent businesses, supporting them and telling their stories as they rise to this challenge.
