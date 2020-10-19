Advanced search

Poll

Shop Local: How has your business been affected by the pandemic?

PUBLISHED: 16:56 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 19 October 2020

The Comet is running a campaign encouraging people to Shop Local this Christmas. Picture: Danny Loo

The Comet is running a campaign encouraging people to Shop Local this Christmas. Picture: Danny Loo

Danny Loo Photography 2018

The Comet is launching its Shop Local campaign to encourage people to support their local independent businesses in the run up to Christmas.

Businesses in Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth and Baldock are invited to take part in this survey to find out the impact of lockdown on trade and their ambitions for survival during the festive period.

Over the coming weeks, we’ll be speaking to independent businesses, supporting them and telling their stories as they rise to this challenge.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the The Comet

Tribute to ‘truly inspirational’ Stevenage woman Heidi McNeill

Heidi McNeill, pictured with partner Simon Rutt. Picture: Courtesy of Simon Rutt

Shop Local: How has your business been affected by the pandemic?

The Comet is running a campaign encouraging people to Shop Local this Christmas. Picture: Danny Loo

Shop Local Hitchin: ‘Now, more than ever, your support makes all the difference’

Vintage Bay at Christmas in Churchyard, Hitchin has just opened. Picture: Supplied

Mum’s the word! Hertfordshire mum launches free family guide to keep kids entertained across the county

Left to right: Penny Joyner-Platt and Kate Gregory at Paradise Wildlife Park to launch Little Ankle Biters Hertfordshire. Picture: Tigz Rice

CCTV appeal after woman led to cash machines and has cash stolen in Letchworth

Police have released this image of a man they believe can help with enquiries after a woman was led to numerious cash machines and was asked to withdraw money. Picture: Herts police
Share this article on LinkedIn