Shop Local: Why we’re supporting independent retailers in Stevenage, Hitchin, Letchworth and Baldock in the build up to Christmas

The Comet is running a campaign encouraging people to Shop Local this Christmas. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2018

Independent retailers are relying on Christmas sales to survive as pandemic pressures threaten to put them out of business.

Vintage Bay at Christmas in Churchyard, Hitchin has just opened. Picture: Supplied Vintage Bay at Christmas in Churchyard, Hitchin has just opened. Picture: Supplied

The Comet is launching our #ShopLocal campaign encouraging residents to take advantage of their local shops or risk losing them.

Over the coming weeks, we’ll be speaking to local businesses across our areas and sharing their stories of entrepreneurship and determination as they face the challenges posed by COVID-19 restrictions and the rise of online shopping.

Starting this week with a spotlight on Hitchin, we spoke to Vintage Bay about the challenges of opening a new store during a pandemic, reviewed the eco-friendly products of @Bambuu and looked ahead to Hitchin’s upcoming German-style Christmas market.

Next week we’ll be focusing on Letchworth, and any businesses in Letchworth, Stevenage, Baldock or surrounding villages which would like to be featured are invited to get in touch at news@thecomet.net.

We also want to hear from readers about their favourite independent shops to visit locally, so please get in touch at the same address.