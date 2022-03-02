Sainsbury's is closing 200 own-brand cafés, including all its branches in Hertfordshire - Credit: PA/Danny Lawson

A large supermarket chain is going to stop serving food and drink from its own-brand cafes in Hertfordshire.

Sainsbury's is closing 200 of its cafés, which is likely to impact 2,000 jobs.

None of the cafés in Hertfordshire are on the company's list of 67 branches which will stay open.

The Hertfordshire cafés which are set for closure are:

Stevenage Coreys Mill

Welwyn Garden City

London Colney

Hemel Hempstead Apsley Mills

Letchworth

Hertford

Hoddesdon

Bishop's Stortford.

Hot food counters will close in 34 of the brand's quietest stories, while 54 bakeries will be "simplified".

The closures will hit in spring this year.

Instead of own-brand cafés, Sainsbury's wants to launch 30 The Restaurant Hub branches.

Sainsbury's is closing 200 cafés, but the supermarket chain will open up 30 new The Restaurant Hub branches serving food from brands such as Carluccio's - Credit: Sainsbury's

The company has trialled its new The Restaurant Hub format at a store in Birmingham.

It serves eat-in, takeaway and home delivery food from brands such as Carluccio’s, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Ed's Diner and Slim Chickens.

There will also be 30 new in-store Starbucks Coffee outlets.

The company has not said where these new branches will be built.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s Chief Executive Officer, said: "Whether customers are shopping for food, for Tu clothing, Habitat homewares or at Argos, the offer at The Restaurant Hub means they can also have breakfast, lunch or dinner in the store – or take a hot meal home with them."

He added: "As we go through this period of transition, we have taken the difficult decision to close 200 of our cafes next month.

"We have spoken to all colleagues affected by these changes today and are absolutely committed to supporting them in any way we can during this uncertain time."

Boparan Restaurant Group - which owns brands such as Ed's Easy Diner and Carluccio's - will help to roll out the new The Restaurant Hub branches.

Satnam Leihal, Boparan CEO, said: "The Restaurant Hub allows customers to enjoy multiple brands by placing one order with one payment which can all be enjoyed on site, or all delivered in one bag with just one delivery charge.

"This gives customers choice that never existed before and we’re delighted to be the first in the market to land this experience with such incredible brands."

Sainsbury's said that its staff who are impacted by the closures will be prioritised for vacant roles.