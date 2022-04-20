All branches of Sainsbury's Café in Hertfordshire are set to close down on Friday, April 22 - Credit: PA/Danny Lawson

All branches of Sainsbury's Café in Hertfordshire are closing down this week.

The supermarket chain confirmed that the popular diners will shut from on Friday, April 22.

The closure impacts branches at:

Bishop's Stortford

Hemel Hempstead Apsley Mills

Hertford

Hoddesdon

Letchworth

London Colney

Stevenage Coreys Mill

Welwyn Garden City.

The closures were announced in early-March as part of the company's aim to "transform" in-store dining.

A Sainsbury's spokesperson said: "Last month, we confirmed we’re set to transform our eat-in, takeaway and home delivery food and drink offer through new food halls in partnership with Boparan Restaurant Group and cafés with Starbucks.

"As part of this, some of our cafés will close by the end of this month and we will keep colleagues and customers updated on our plans."

A total 200 Sainsbury's Café branches will shut down on April 22, but new in-store Starbucks units will take their place at 30 stores across the country.

Some larger stores will gain The Restaurant Hub units, with eat-in, takeaway and home delivery food on offer from brands such as Caffè Carluccio's, Gourmet Burger Kitchen and Slim Chickens.

The project was trialled at a Sainsbury's supermarket in Selly Oak, Birmingham, which was hailed a "success".

But the changes are set to impact around 2,000 members of Sainsbury's staff, the company said.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury's CEO, said: "We are really excited about this new customer offer.

"As we go through this period of transition, we have taken the difficult decision to close 200 of our cafés next month.

"We have spoken to all colleagues affected by these changes today and are absolutely committed to supporting them in any way we can during this uncertain time.

"Of course, we understand this is very unsettling for our colleagues, but we must keep adapting our business to make sure we are offering customers the best possible food and drink at affordable prices."