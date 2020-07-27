Family business with Royston and Walkern links nominated for national award

Royston's The Accountancy Practice have been nominated for a prestigious national award. Picture: Helen Froggett-Thompson Archant

A Royston-based family accountancy business has reached the final four of a national award that could see them crowned ‘Small Firm of the Year’.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Accountancy Practice were finalists at the Hertfordshire Business Awards. Picture: Helen Froggett-Thompson The Accountancy Practice were finalists at the Hertfordshire Business Awards. Picture: Helen Froggett-Thompson

The Accountancy Practice, which is based in High Street, Royston but worked from their Walkern home during the height of lockdown, is one of four finalists for The Accounting Excellence Awards in the category of ‘Small Firm of the Year’.

Business founder John Froggett, his wife Helen and their team have been supporting the local business community with free advice, blogs, videos and flowcharts, for clients as well as non-clients during lockdown.

This is the first time The Accountancy Practice has entered the award or been in the running for national recognition.

Commenting, John said: “We’ve never entered a national award before. So it’s fantastic to think that the business I started 20 years ago has finally achieved some recognition on a national scale.

“We try to support the community as much as possible in ‘normal times’ – we’re Ambassadors for Home-Start Hertfordshire for example – but this was another level.

You may also want to watch:

“We were taking calls and had loads of emails from non-clients who needed someone to turn to, and we were very happy to provide that support.

“It’s just incredible to have got this far in the industry awards we’ve admired from afar for so many years.

The awards are organised by Accountingweb.co.uk, the leading online resource for the profession. This is the 10th year of the awards, which brings together the top performers and innovators across the industry.

John added: “It’s a really exciting time for us.

“We are now back in the office in the High Street, and it’s pretty much business as usual for us.

“This is great timing and a wonderful boost to ease us back after the intense slog supporting people from all quarters over the last few months!’

The company are waiting to see how they fare with two other regional awards – the Biz4Biz and the Federation of Small Businesses East of England awards – that they were either in the finals and shortlisted for, pre-lockdown.

For more information on The Accountancy Practice and the services they provide, visit theaccountancypractice.com.