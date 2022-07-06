The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Business

Rishi Sunak visits Stevenage as £900m investment in life sciences campus announced

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 11:30 AM July 6, 2022
Official portrait of Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak said the announcement will "cement our status as a global leader in life sciences", when he visited Stevenage on Monday - Credit: Parliamentary Office of Rishi Sunak

Plans to build a new life science campus in Stevenage – one of the largest of its kind in Europe – have secured up to £900 million in investment and up to 5,000 jobs.

On Monday, Rishi Sunak - then Chancellor of the Exchequer, before his shock resignation on Tuesday - visited Stevenage for the announcement.

GlaxoSmithKline first announced plans for a 33-acre campus next to its main research and development site on Gunnels Wood Road last year. Now UBS Asset Management has formed a joint venture with property developer Reef Group to take the development forward.

They are expected to deliver up to £900m of new investment and around 1.4 million square feet of laboratory and office facilities, providing space for up to 5,000 new jobs.

Mr Sunak said it will "cement our status as a global leader in life sciences".

Tony Wood, chief scientific officer designate at GSK, said it "will add much-needed laboratory space and facilities for new companies".

Rishi Sunak
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

The A1(M) with a bridge over the highway.

Hertfordshire Highways

A1(M) closed in both directions near Letchworth

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Plans for former bus station in Stevenage

Stevenage Borough Council

Plans approved for former Stevenage bus station site

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
The Hyde, with cars and shops.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Five teenagers arrested following 'violent disorder' in Stevenage

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The A602 leading to the roundabout.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Car crashes with pedestrian on A602 Stevenage Road

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon