Advanced search

Video

Pizza Express could lose 67 stores and 1,100 staff in restructuring move

PUBLISHED: 12:24 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:58 04 August 2020

Pizza Express in Hitchin, Welwyn Garden City, St Albans and more could close as the chain looks set to cut 1,100 staff and 67 stores. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Pizza Express in Hitchin, Welwyn Garden City, St Albans and more could close as the chain looks set to cut 1,100 staff and 67 stores. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Popular chain restaurant Pizza Express has today announced that around 67 stores could close, with 1,100 staff members affected.

The news comes as part of a restructing process at the company, as it seeks to balance the books in the wake of a devastating trading period due to the national coronavirus lockdown.

The chain has venues in Hitchin’s Market Place, Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield, St Albans and Harpenden, that could all face the axe, as up to 15 per cent of restaurants nationwide could go.

The confirmed list of restaurants that will shut is expected to be announced next week.

Citing the “unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19,” the company will now undergo a period of restructuring that it hopes will ensure future growth.

The dining chain said it plans to launch a Company’s Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) restructuring deal in the near future, in a move which could lead to the closure of 15 per cent of its 449 UK restaurants.

However, it stressed that the final outcome of the restructuring has “yet to be decided”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

£40 million Platform 5 project opens in Stevenage

Platform 5 at Stevenage station was opened by Stephen McPartland MP and Chris Heaton-Harris MP. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Over 50 new homes planned for Letchworth brownfield site

An artist's impression of how the scheme may look on its completion. Picture: Heritage Foundation

‘A rude awakening’ – Hitchin couple react to homophobic abuse

George (R) says he and his boyfriend experienced homophobic abuse in Hitchin. Picture:Supplied

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Which Hitchin restaurants and cafés are taking part in new Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Hitchin have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

£40 million Platform 5 project opens in Stevenage

Platform 5 at Stevenage station was opened by Stephen McPartland MP and Chris Heaton-Harris MP. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Over 50 new homes planned for Letchworth brownfield site

An artist's impression of how the scheme may look on its completion. Picture: Heritage Foundation

‘A rude awakening’ – Hitchin couple react to homophobic abuse

George (R) says he and his boyfriend experienced homophobic abuse in Hitchin. Picture:Supplied

Which Stevenage restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Stevenage have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Amy Thornton

Which Hitchin restaurants and cafés are taking part in new Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Hitchin have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the The Comet

Pizza Express could lose 67 stores and 1,100 staff in restructuring move

Pizza Express in Hitchin, Welwyn Garden City, St Albans and more could close as the chain looks set to cut 1,100 staff and 67 stores. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

‘Council leaders are deeply unhappy at the spectre of a Hertfordshire mega-council’

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor has spoken out against plans to make Hertfordshire a unitary authority.

Stevenage Museum to reopen this week after four months of closure

Residents will need to book their visits in advance. Picture: SBC

New food ‘experience’ combining Indian and British cuisine coming to Hitchin

KaurSon's Delhi will be launching in Hitchin on Saturday, offering a British twist to traditional Indian cuisine. Picture: Gary Henderson

Free exercise classes throughout summer in Stevenage

The free exercise classes in Stevenage are open to people of all abilities. Picture: Pexels.