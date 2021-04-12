Gallery
Pictured: The first pints, haircuts, swims and more as lockdown restrictions ease
- Credit: Archant
Comet readers have been sharing pictures of their 'firsts' since lockdown restrictions eased on Monday, April 12 - with everything from pints, haircuts, swimming pools and more.
Our readers have been enjoying their outdoor pints and much-needed trims as lockdown locks get chopped off.
At the Rose & Crown in Market Place, Hitchin, two men (who do not wish to be identified for fear of reprimand from their boss!) enjoyed the first pints of the day - a trio of Stella Artois.
And at Crafty's in Letchworth, we snapped the first pint of the day going to Chris Wall.
In Baldock, we snapped one of the first haircuts of the day at 10am today - a short, back and sides for a customer at Tyler's of Baldock.
Swimmers also made a splash while completing their first laps at Hitchin Indoor Pool, greeting new and old friends alike.
And for many, the return of 'non-essential retail' has been a lifesaver.
Shaun Collins was able to open his store, SC Models, for just three weeks back in October. He says Monday was "lovely" as he welcomed back customers for the first time in months.
Cardies, in Old Town, also warmly welcomed their first customer of the day today, Charlotte Bradbrook.
Even some customers have been counting down the days for the return of retail.
Lauren's two boys, Hugo and Chester, have been patiently waiting to spend their Christmas money in Smyths Toy Store, Stevenage. They were among the first through those doors on Monday morning.
Independents are also back on the menu in Hitchin, as masked customers enjoyed the unique offerings of H-Town Rags and TwistedFabric.