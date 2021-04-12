Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Pictured: The first pints, haircuts, swims and more as lockdown restrictions ease

person

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 5:00 PM April 12, 2021    Updated: 5:15 PM April 12, 2021
coronavirus lockdown easing april 12

Coronavirus lockdown easing means Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth's pubs, barbers, swimming pools, shops and more have reopened for the first time - Credit: Archant

Comet readers have been sharing pictures of their 'firsts' since lockdown restrictions eased on Monday, April 12 - with everything from pints, haircuts, swimming pools and more.

Our readers have been enjoying their outdoor pints and much-needed trims as lockdown locks get chopped off.

At the Rose & Crown in Market Place, Hitchin, two men (who do not wish to be identified for fear of reprimand from their boss!) enjoyed the first pints of the day - a trio of Stella Artois.

Rose and Crown Hitchin

Essential business: Three men enjoy the first pints of the day - a trio of Stella Artois - at the Rose & Crown, Hitchin. - Credit: Maya Derrick

And at Crafty's in Letchworth, we snapped the first pint of the day going to Chris Wall.

letchworth reopening april 12

Chris Wall enjoys the first pint of the day served at Craftys, Leys Avenue. - Credit: Archant

In Baldock, we snapped one of the first haircuts of the day at 10am today - a short, back and sides for a customer at Tyler's of Baldock.

Tyler's of Baldock barbers the comet reopening

Barbers like Tyler's of Baldock were certainly a popular destination for those of us returning to town centres on Monday, April 12 - Credit: Georgia Barrow

You may also want to watch:

Swimmers also made a splash while completing their first laps at Hitchin Indoor Pool, greeting new and old friends alike.

Hitchin Indoor Pool

Swimmers make a splash at Hitchin Indoor Pool on Monday, April 12. - Credit: Paul Derrick

And for many, the return of 'non-essential retail' has been a lifesaver.

Shaun Collins was able to open his store, SC Models, for just three weeks back in October. He says Monday was "lovely" as he welcomed back customers for the first time in months.

Cardies, in Old Town, also warmly welcomed their first customer of the day today, Charlotte Bradbrook.

SC Models Stevenage april 12 reopening

An excited customer gets his hands on the Maverick Quantum XT from SC Models - Credit: Shaun Collins

Cardies reopening Stevenage april 12

Customers have been returning to shops across Stevenage on Monday, April 12 as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease - Credit: Cardies

Even some customers have been counting down the days for the return of retail.

Stevenage reopening april 12

Lauren's two children got to finally spend their Christmas money four months later - Credit: Supplied

Lauren's two boys, Hugo and Chester, have been patiently waiting to spend their Christmas money in Smyths Toy Store, Stevenage. They were among the first through those doors on Monday morning.

Independents are also back on the menu in Hitchin, as masked customers enjoyed the unique offerings of H-Town Rags and TwistedFabric.

Hitchin april 12 reopening lockdown

Masked customers browse in H-Town Rags, Hitchin as non-essential retail opens its doors for the first time in months - Credit: Maya Derrick

TwistedFabric Hitchin reopening

TwistedFabric's first customer of the day, Lauren England - Credit: Rick Gaglio

Lockdown Easing
Stevenage News
Hitchin News
Letchworth Garden City News

