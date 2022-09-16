Norton Fasteners celebrates 45 years in business

A family-run fastener and engineering supplies business based in Letchworth is celebrating its 45th anniversary.

Opened by husband-and-wife duo Gary and Jean Norton, Norton Industrial Fasteners started as a two-person operation in 1976.

Now, the company is marking 45 years of supplying the manufacturing and industrial sector with fasteners, fixings, industrial and engineering supplies, with a large team behind the operation based in Lacre Way, off Works Road.

Chairman of Norton Fasteners Gary Norton's mission statement to customers from 1976 - Credit: Norton Fasteners

Kevin Smith, who has been a company director for the past 13 years, said: "It's 45 years that the company has been going and it's a very busy operation - 45 years and growing which is very promising. We hope to be here for another 45 years.

"We've been operating in supplying local businesses - but it's not just local businesses. We have been supporting companies across the width and breadth of the UK.

The team at Norton Fasteners in Letchworth are celebrating 45 years of the business - Credit: Norton Fasteners

"We've got customers as far afield as Aberdeen and all the way down to Cornwall, also in the USA and Canada, as well as exporting and importing from the Far East.

"We've had some challenging times with the pandemic and we've come out the other side. And we are proud to say that we have kept the wheels of industry moving."

Gary and Jean are still active owners for Norton Industrial Fasteners, while Kevin oversees the day to day running of the business. To celebrate the milestone achievement, the company is looking to put on a 'thank you' to its customers.

"We want to show them that we have them in mind," Kevin continued. "Without them, we couldn't have made it to 45 years."

Director of Norton Fasteners Kevin Smith - Credit: Norton Fasteners

Director Jean Norton told the Comet: "My husband was in this business for about seven years before, in partnership with someone else, before he decided to start his own business.

"I was in accounts and at the start it was just me and him - with me driving the van with a two-year-old!

Norton Fasteners, 1976 - Credit: Norton Fasteners

"I think we're one of the oldest surviving companies in the town - there used to be lots of big businesses and so many local companies. We supply to so many companies across the UK, Europe and America, our customer service is second to none.

"We've always gone out of our way to supply what people want. My husband says, 'if they want a green fire engine, we will source it'."

Norton Industrial Fasteners stock over 25,000 different fasteners for metal, plastic and wood, along with an extensive range of security fasteners.

