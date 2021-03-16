New grant announced for recovering hospitality businesses

Published: 3:30 PM March 16, 2021

A new one-off payment for hospitality businesses that have been hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic has been announced by North Herts District Council.

Pubs, restaurants and cafes will be able to benefit from the Additional Restriction grant as they look to reopen from April 12.

This funding forms part of the Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG), which is available to business rate and non-rate payers. The closing date for these applications will be April, 30.

Cllr Ian Albert, NHDC’s executive member for finance and IT, said: “It is really important that we continue to support the hospitality sector like pubs and restaurants through a difficult period when their focus will likely be on staff and stock.

“We are all looking forward to seeing our much-loved hospitality venues come alive again.

"Many pubs are the social centre of their communities. We hope that by making these grants available they will be ready to greet customers again in April.”

Cllr Keith Hoskins, NHDC’s executive member for enterprise and co-operative development, added: "We want to make sure as many businesses across the district as possible get the help they need to recover from the impacts of COVID-19, especially as we head forwards on the Government's roadmap out of lockdown."

A further round of the ARG also launched last week to cover the period February, 16 to the March, 31 - with the closing date for these applications being April, 5.

Freddy and Emily, joint owners of the Half Moon Pub in Hitchin, said: “There have been financial struggles for many businesses over the last 12 months. We are incredibly grateful for any financial support and look forward to welcoming customers back to our outside area in April.”



