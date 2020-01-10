Stevenage plumber hopes business success after new year resolution will inspire others

A plumber who last year made a new year's resolution to start his own business in 2019 - after two decades of holding onto the dream - is encouraging others to act on their aspirations in 2020, after his fledgling business has taken off with impressive success.

In February last year, Stevenage plumber Carl Challis launched CPC Bathrooms - which provides a one-stop store for plumbing supplies direct to customers and plumbers across Hertfordshire.

Within 12 months his turnover has risen to £20,000 a month, and Carl hopes his success will inspire others to realise their business dreams.

Carl, whose business is based at Access Self Storage in Stevenage's Gunnels Wood Road, said: "From the age of 15, since working in a plumber's merchant as a Saturday boy, I have always dreamed of opening my own business.

"Last January I turned 34 and, while at an age where I still have the energy that is demanded to start a business, I thought it's now or never.

"With the support of Connie - my partner - and my family, I took the plunge and left my work at the end of February to go for it alone.

"There were scary moments. During the first month, one day I didn't sell anything and I thought 'what have I done?' Since then I haven't looked back.

"Now I'm turning over a healthy profit and have been able to buy my own van."

He continued: "I offer a unique same day service and, although it's long hours, I am now starting to see the benefits.

"To make this work I turned to Access Self Storage to base my business. It's like my second home. For a start-up like myself, without any financial backing, the Access Self Storage business model is brilliant.

"I couldn't afford a bricks and mortar shop with rent and rates, and at Access there is always someone to sign for deliveries, which has allowed me to be out on the road."

Carl, who was shortlisted for Access Self Storage's Business of the Year Awards in 2019, is hoping his story will encourage others to be ambitious with their new year resolutions.

He said: "2019 totally surpassed my expectations and I am so glad I made the resolution to go for it."

For more about Access Self Storage Stevenage, call 01438 518259 or email stevenage@accessstorage.com.