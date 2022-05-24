New opening date for Stevenage Geek Retreat

The highly-anticipated shop was due to open on May 28 but sadly, it has been pushed back for good reason. - Credit: Courtesy of Dan Sullivan

If you've been looking forward to the grand opening of Geek Retreat in Stevenage, then you'll have to wait a little longer.

The highly-anticipated shop was due to open on May 28 but it has been pushed back to allow more time to make it ready for visitors.

Owners, Dan Sullivan and Kim Stevenson want Geek Retreat to be "perfect" for visitors instead of rushing to open this weekend.

They said: "We've taken the difficult decision to postpone our grand opening weekend to Saturday, June 18.

"We want Geek Retreat Stevenage to be perfect from the get-go and there are a few bits that just won't be there for the current date."

The grand opening promises to be a spectacular event with free milkshakes up for grabs for those who attend in cosplay.

Owners, Dan Sullivan and Kim Stevenson want Geek Retreat to be "perfect" for visitors instead of rushing to open this weekend. - Credit: Courtesy of Dan Sullivan

The couple said: "We hope you can use the extra time to work on your amazing cosplays, ready for our new opening date."