Over 280 jobs offered in plans for new Morrisons superstore in Stevenage
- Credit: Morrisons
Plans have been released for a new Morrisons superstore in Stevenage which could create more than 280 new jobs for the community.
The supermarket is planned for the Bond International site at Wedgwood Way, Pin Green, and consultation is now open to members of the public.
Morrisons say the “multi-million-pound investment” will not only bring new jobs, but a new garden centre and a new fuel and electric vehicle station.
A planning application for the new store is set to be submitted to Stevenage Borough Council soon.
Bond International, a leading UK tyre wholesaler, currently operates from a warehouse building on Wedgwood Way.
The company has decided to relocate to a larger, purpose-built site in Biggleswade later this year.
A spokesperson for Morrisons said: “At the moment, the north east of Stevenage is poorly served for major supermarkets, meaning many residents have to drive up to four miles to stores elsewhere in the town.
“By providing a new supermarket on this site, Morrisons will improve shopping choice and help reduce the distance local people travel by car, as well as more than doubling the number of people employed at the site.
“We’re proposing a store with 5,326 sq m gross / 2,995 sq m net floorspace, and will create up to 285 new local jobs.
“The proposed development also includes a new six pump petrol filling station, offering affordable fuel and electric vehicle charging for local residents.
“This brand new, purpose built, store will provide Morrisons’ full range of fresh food including our popular ‘Market Street’ with specialist butchers, bakers and fishmongers, and improve shopping choice for residents in Stevenage.”
They added: “You can use our website to learn about our plans, and we will keep it up to date with the latest news at each stage of the planning process.
“You can also find out more about how Morrisons operates, the jobs we create, how we work with local suppliers, our community activities and the measures we’re taking to improve our environmental footprint.
“Most importantly, we’re asking you, the local residents, to give us your feedback.
“Please use the comment form to tell us what you think – your comments will help us create the best possible plan for Stevenage.”
To have your say, visit: www.morrisons-stevenage.co.uk/get-in-touch