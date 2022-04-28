M&S is back! The show-stopping Stevenage store opens to huge queues

Video

Percy Pig and happy customer, Elaine Hawkes outside the new Stevenage M&S store - Credit: Whitney Jones

Marks and Spencer finally opened its new lively store in Stevenage to a crowd of excited shoppers, on Thursday April 28.

Hundreds queued to be the first to browse the retailers modern re-brand in Stevenage's Roaring Meg Retail Park, which covers nearly 10,000 square metres across two floors and includes a foodhall and café.

Store manager, Dior Hudson and Mayor of Stevenage, Councillor Sandra Barr, joined together to cut the ribbon and officially open the store at 9am.

Customers enjoying the new M&S digital café - Credit: Whitney Jones

Dior said: "The store is an exciting investment in the future of M&S in Stevenage and I can’t wait for our customers to explore all the new features for themselves."

The shop is one of the first in the country to showcase the new marketplace-feel design, with in-store features including sustainable 'Fill Your Own' stations in the foodhall, a spacious new Beauty department and a 174-seat digital café.

M&S promises to deliver a "bigger, better, fresher shopping experience" while also committing to having sensory shopping on Sunday mornings.

The long queue of eager customers were treated with 'Golden Tickets', giving them vouchers and one lucky shopper the chance to win £200 to spend.

Excited shoppers queueing before 9am at the opening of the new Stevenage M&S. - Credit: Whitney Jones

Shoppers were greeted by Percy Pig and cupcakes as they entered the bright store where a live DJ played pop tunes, providing a show-stopping shopping experience.

M&S left Stevenage in 2015, saying the town centre store in Queensway was no longer commercially viable.

The shop now has convenient ways to pay, with plenty of checkouts for speedy service, a mobile Scan & Shop option available via the M&S App, and a new digital Click and Collect service.

The store will be open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays.