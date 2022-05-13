Get ready to geek out as a new gaming café comes to Stevenage

Subscriber Exclusive

Kim Stevenson and Dan Sullivan are excited about their gaming café opening soon. - Credit: Courtesy of Dan Sullivan

A highly-anticipated gaming café is opening in Stevenage town centre later this month.

The Geek Retreat is a place where everyone can drink milkshakes and get their geek on while playing a variety of video and board games.

Co-owners, Kim Stevenson and Dan Sullivan wanted to open the quirky café as a "safe haven" for anyone who has interests of a nerdy nature.

