The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Business

Subscriber Exclusive

Get ready to geek out as a new gaming café comes to Stevenage

Author Picture Icon

Whitney Jones

Published: 12:58 PM May 13, 2022
Kim Stevenson and Dan Sullivan smiling excitedly by their store opening's poster.

Kim Stevenson and Dan Sullivan are excited about their gaming café opening soon. - Credit: Courtesy of Dan Sullivan

A highly-anticipated gaming café is opening in Stevenage town centre later this month.

The Geek Retreat is a place where everyone can drink milkshakes and get their geek on while playing a variety of video and board games. 

Co-owners, Kim Stevenson and Dan Sullivan wanted to open the quirky café as a "safe haven" for anyone who has interests of a nerdy nature.

The full version of this story is only available on The Comet + app – the best place for exclusive content, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

Stevenage News

Don't Miss

North Herts election 2022

Local Election 2022 | Live

Local Election 2022: LIVE updates from election count in North Herts

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
North Herts election 2022

Local Election 2022

Election 2022: Gains made for Labour and Lib Dems in North Herts

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Three streets won the People’s Postcode Lottery in Hertfordshire in April 2022.

Postcode Lottery

Three streets in Hertfordshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The A602 between Stevenage and Ware will shut at night-time between May 16 and May 20, with weekend closures also planned

Hertfordshire Highways

Raft of road closures for A602 between Stevenage and Ware this month

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon