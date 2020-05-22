Winner Winner Chicken Dinner! Chicken George confirms Hitchin branch opening date

Chicken George will open in Hitchin on June, 16. Picture: Dan Simpson Archant

The management of Chicken George has confirmed when they are set to open their Hitchin branch, and it may be sooner than you think.

The popular chicken takeaway, which has captured the excitement of many Hitchin residents for months, is set to open its new takeaway on Bancroft at midday on June, 16.

Managing director and owner Chris Cheah says he and his team are “so excited” to meet the Hitchin community and “massively appreciate” the overwhelming support they have received so far.

Chris said: “This is our first new property since 1985, and Chicken George’s first experience with a sit down restaurant.

“Hitchin has always been our number one destination for our next venture. We think Chicken George will fit in perfectly in the town and we can’t wait to get started.”

The takeaway will operate under strict social distancing guidelines to ensure the safety of customers and staff, with hand sanitiser, a one–way system for entering and leaving, and 2m markings both inside and out for safe queueing.

Although Chicken George’s Hitchin branch will feature a restaurant, it won’t be open yet. Chris says the team are waiting on government guidance before giving that part of the business the go–ahead.