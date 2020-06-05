@BambuuBrush founders to launch fundraising campaign for new eco-friendly product range

A Hitchin couple have set up a crowdfunder to help get their eco-friendly products on the market, and ready to give back to the town’s community.

@BambuuBrush founders Tommie Eaton and Rebecca Dudbridge.

@BambuuBrush, which was set up by Rebecca Dudbridge and Tommie Eaton last year, has been busy hitting milestones and winning awards over the last year for its innovative bamboo toothbrush.

Now, the company wants to expand into a new range of eco-friendly products, and will open a Kickstarter fundraising page on Monday, June 8 to help them reach their goal.

The couple say their new product range, which will be called @Bambuu&Co, includes eco–friendly and sustainable products that will help us eradicate single–use plastics.

Donations to charities that can aid vulnerable children across the world have also been promised with every item sold under their new range.

Both Tommie and Rebecca developed their passion for positive change after living in Asia for 10 years.

Rebecca said: “We have seen first-hand the real impact plastic pollution is having not only on our planet but on ourselves as humans.

“We want to promote the fact that we all have the power to positively change the world by making simple eco-conscious decisions in our daily lives.

Tommie added: “We have all been guilty of using some of the ocean’s top product polluters, most of which are single-use items.

“This is why all our new range of products are all simple changes away from the world’s top product polluters.

“Now, with @Bambuu&Co, we have the next products ready and waiting for people to expand their journey into become increasingly sustainable.”

Alongside the @Bambuu&Co range of eco-friendly products, Tommie and Rebecca have developed and launched their Plastic Pollution workshops, delivered to primary school children to inspire them with a passion to protect our environment.

Within the last year they have helped educate more than 1,500 children around the world on plastic pollution.

Just earlier this year, the couple went to Ghana with Hitchin-based charity Humanitas, to witness first hand the devastating effects of single–use plastics and fundraise for a new solar-powered well in a Ghanaian village.