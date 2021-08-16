Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Business

National Hospitality Day: Tell us your favourite venue in Herts

Anne Suslak

Published: 5:10 PM August 16, 2021   
Pubs can welcome back customers to outdoor areas from April 12.

Take part in our survey and let us know your favourite Hertfordshire hospitality venue - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

To mark National Hospitality Day, we're asking readers to share their favourite restaurants, pubs and other hospitality venues.

Hospitality has taken a hit during the pandemic, with businesses forced to close due to lockdown restrictions. National Hospitality Day on Saturday, September 18 is a celebration of our resilient restaurants, hotels, pubs, bars and their suppliers.

So to welcome back our brilliant businesses, please fill out our survey and nominate your favourite Herts venue - whether it's delicious local cuisine, a pub that has withstood the challenges of the pandemic, or a hotel that has recently opened up its doors.

Hertfordshire News

