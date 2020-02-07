Advanced search

Mothers in Business Association Stevenage branch set for relaunch

PUBLISHED: 12:02 08 February 2020

Mums in Business is set to launch in Stevenage. Picture: Katieripollphotography

Mums in Business is set to launch in Stevenage. Picture: Katieripollphotography

Archant

A Stevenage branch of Mothers in Business Association is set for a relaunch next week with a networking event complete with guest speaker.

The relaunch coincides with the appointment of the groups new co-ordinator, Ahisha Ferguson.

She told the Comet: "I have been appointed as the new coordinator for Stevenage, which I am really excited about.

"In addition to the monthly support and networking meetings, I will be hosting co-working sessions and social events too.

"We have a Facebook group where we brainstorm ideas, share tips and have guest speakers to bring new trainings to enable us to grow our businesses."

Ahisha is a nutritional therapist and weight loss coach, and is set to relaunch the group at an event on February 28.

"I am very excited about this as helping small businesses and bringing women together was something my mum was very passionate about," she continued.

"My mum was Mayor Sherma Batson, who sadly passed away three years ago.

You may also want to watch:

"So this is very close to my heart. I really want to be able to help women and mums in business in Stevenage."

The first online guest speaker for the new group was TV actress Holly Matthews, who addressed the group on Wednesday last week.

Ahisha added: "My aim is to provide a safe space for women to come to connect and feel supported, not just in business but in life.

"I have been running my own nutrition and wellness company now for five years and attended many networking meetings, but none have compared to the sense of real support and family I feel now that I have created MIBA Stevenage!

"Not only that, but other networking meetings I have attended also had really expensive membership fees and always took place when I was meant to be doing the school run which made them difficult to attend."

The launch of MIBA Stevenage is on Friday, February 28 at 9.30am at Our Mutual Friend, and will welcome guest speaker Haddy Folivi.

Tickets are £15 and available to book via this link http://bit.ly/mibastevenage

Children are welcome and do not need a ticket.

For more info and to RSVP children attending the event with you, contact mibastevenage@gmail.com.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stevenage’s Lister Hospital nurse given six-month suspension after administering medication not prescribed to patients

Lister Hospital.

Hertfordshire braces for Storm Ciara with power network and train lines set to be affected

Storm Ciara will bring heavy rain and gales to the East of England this weekend. Picture: Archant

Crash on A1(M) causing traffic jams in Stevenage area

Accident on A1m around J7 causing delays in Stevenage and Knebworth area. Picture: Herts police

Plans for 800 new homes on Stevenage’s Forster Country given go-ahead despite objections

Stevenage's Forster Country, with St Nicholas Church in the distance. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Misconduct hearing looms for Stevenage doctor accused of performing genitals op without consent

Doctor Idris Adekunle Okewole is accused of removing a patient's labial cyst without consent. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Stevenage’s Lister Hospital nurse given six-month suspension after administering medication not prescribed to patients

Lister Hospital.

Hertfordshire braces for Storm Ciara with power network and train lines set to be affected

Storm Ciara will bring heavy rain and gales to the East of England this weekend. Picture: Archant

Crash on A1(M) causing traffic jams in Stevenage area

Accident on A1m around J7 causing delays in Stevenage and Knebworth area. Picture: Herts police

Plans for 800 new homes on Stevenage’s Forster Country given go-ahead despite objections

Stevenage's Forster Country, with St Nicholas Church in the distance. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Misconduct hearing looms for Stevenage doctor accused of performing genitals op without consent

Doctor Idris Adekunle Okewole is accused of removing a patient's labial cyst without consent. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Mothers in Business Association Stevenage branch set for relaunch

Mums in Business is set to launch in Stevenage. Picture: Katieripollphotography

Runners take on Watford Half Marathon as Hares battle 66-mile challenge

Ollie Garbas. Picture: Tarrick Benham

Hapless Boro leave Westley embarrassed after Orient loss

George Marsh of Leyton Orient and Charlie Lakin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Hitchin suffer narrow loss to promotion-chasing Tamworth

Hitchin Town concede against Tamworth. Picture: Peter Else

Baldock Rotary donates fifth defibrillator with latest at Stotfold baptist church

Baldock Rotary president Prue Dixon, Theo Clark of Kings Baptist church and Alan Cooper, mayor of Stotfold Town Council. Picture: Baldock Rotary
Drive 24