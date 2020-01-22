Take the pain out of your payroll and find the time you need to drive your business to the next level

Does payroll reporting, payslips and queries from your employees distract you from growing your business? Do you need an expert to keep operations ticking over and allow you to focus on the important things - like moving your business forward?

Real time information (RTI) and regular changes to legislation can make it harder to keep on top of these responsibilities - and these aren't deadlines you can miss.

We spoke to Robert Bradman, accounting support and audit partner at Wilder Coe Ltd Chartered Accountants and payroll manager, Kasia Field, who shared with us how their outsourcing solutions can make managing your business easier.

Outsourcing services for your business

For many small and medium businesses, setting up an accounts department is not an option. Outsourcing your payroll or bookkeeping services may be a cost-effective solution.

Wilder Coe help around 150 businesses manage their monthly payroll and salaries, taking care of employer PAYE tax submissions and workplace pension responsibilities.

"We offer a full outsourcing service for businesses. We take care of the time-consuming operational responsibilities, giving you back time you can dedicate to running and growing your business," said Kasia.

Taking care of your payroll

It's important for businesses to make sure that their employees are paid correctly and on time. Allowing an expert to take care of it for you can help save the stress and make sure that you get it right.

"The correct information needs to be sent to Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and the Pension Regulator. You need to make sure the right deductions are applied for your employee. Mistakes can be costly," Robert explained.

"Working with an expert can help you keep your business up to date and in check, helping you avoid any penalties or interest. All you need to do is submit staffing and salary changes, as and when they happen, and we'll take care of the rest."

Wilder Coe can make sure your business is compliant with HMRC legislation therefore avoiding the possibility of penalties and interest charges.

Working with your employees

"Since the introduction of the auto-enrolment pensions regulations to the workplace we've found a lot of our clients' time is taken up by answering employee's queries about their pension contributions and the amount of tax they need to pay," said Kasia.

"Your employees need access to this information, but if you're an independent business, it can be difficult providing this service and finding the time to do other things."

Wilder Coe can communicate directly with your employees to answer their payroll queries and supply HR support for them, so you don't need to.

Understanding your needs and making your time count

"Every client is different which is why we offer a flexible solution that we'll adapt to suit your needs. As your business grows, we'll develop our services to work for you," Robert said.

"An advisor will work with you to identify the key areas in your business where you can benefit most from our help."

Certainty in numbers

Wilder Coe charges a fixed fee with no hidden charges whilst delivering a flexible solution to suit your budget and business requirements.

"We understand our clients need certainty. You'll never be charged more for an added phone call or email. You'll always know what you're paying. We'll work with you to develop a service that suits your business and your budget," Kasia said.

More than a payroll bureau

"We offer a personal, professional service offering practical solutions to minimise stress and free up your time," said Kasia. "We deliver the support you need to grow and maximise your business' potential."

Wilder Coe are an established Chartered Accountancy firm that understand the struggles and pressures your business faces. They're more than payroll processors, their ethos is centred on communication and they believe clients want to work with advisors who are people first.

Wilder Coe supply a completely managed support service and are committed to the success of your company whilst proactively seeking ways to help you run your business efficiently.

Call 01438 738 100 or email payroll@wildercoe.co.uk to take the pain out of your business' payroll. Visit wildercoe.co.uk for more information and to listen to Robert and Kasia discussing payroll in their new Wilder Coe podcast series.