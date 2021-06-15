Children's clothing business wins big at Loved By Parents Awards

Published: 11:42 AM June 15, 2021

Owner of Tutti Frutti Clothing, Ali Ribchester, has won big at the Loved By Parents Awards - Credit: Sharon Cooper

A Letchworth-based children's clothing store has made child's play of the Loved By Parents Awards, taking home platinum and gold in three categories.

Tutti Frutti Clothing was awarded platinum in the Best Organic Junior Fashion Brand category and gold in both the Best Organic Toddler Fashion Brand and the Best Organic Baby Fashion Brand categories.

The Loved by Parent awards are on the largest parenting awards worldwide – with all products tested and voted on by parents across the UK.

Tutti Frutti Clothing makes ethical and sustainable clothing for children age 0 to six years. The brand is run by local mum Ali Ribchester out of her home in Letchworth.

Ali is thrilled to have won multiple awards with her children's clothing brand based in Letchworth - Credit: Sharon Cooper

She works with seamstresses across Herts to design and create clothing that "lasts and doesn't compromise on style", while being kind to the planet.

Ali said “I am thrilled to have been awarded platinum and gold in the Loved by Parents awards. I have so many fantastic local customers all over Letchworth and Hitchin, so be recognised by these big national awards is amazing. I can’t wait to see what is next for Tutti Frutti!”

Tutti Frutti Clothing was awarded platinum and gold awards in the Loved By Parents Awards - Credit: © Charlotte Constantin

Since starting in 2016, Tutti Frutti Clothing has won Theo Paphitis Small Business Sunday Awards and been awarded Gold in the 2018 Janey Lee Grace Platinum Awards for organic brands.