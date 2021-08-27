Mum and daughter tote bag project encourages young people to 'love not hate'

Published: 4:36 PM August 27, 2021

Isabella Lennox-Moorby, together with mum Nikki, created tote bags to help tackle discrimination among young people - Credit: Nikki Lennox

A Hitchin mum has designed a tote bag which aims to raise awareness of discrimination and the severe effects it has on young people.

The design highlights 26 different things that younger people can suffer discrimination for - from sexual orientation to body shape, to hair colour. The bag urges everyone to ‘Love not Hate’.

The tote bags are designed to help tackle discrimination among young people - Credit: Nikki Lennox

Nikki Lennox, 51, who designed the tote, said: “I have been hearing about friends' children who have been discriminated against or bullied in school, others who are being digitally abused, and even heard about others being attacked in the street.

"All of these acts can have really devastating and heart breaking effects on their confidence and wellbeing.

"I know a tote isn’t going to change the world and I’m not expecting miracles. I just want to raise awareness of the different types of discrimination, and give those who stand against it the chance to show their feelings publicly wherever they go.

"If it contributes to making one bully stop and think before they discriminate against a young person for their sexuality or their hair colour or their body shape then I will be happy.”

The totes are on sale at www.mollycotton.co.uk for £7.99 and available from the Molly Cotton marquee at Goatfest this weekend.

Molly Cotton Clothing was created by Nikki and her 14-year-old daughter Isabella Lennox-Moorby, as a joint project to keep them focused and occupied during lockdown.