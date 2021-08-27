Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News >

Mum and daughter tote bag project encourages young people to 'love not hate'

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 4:36 PM August 27, 2021   
Love not hate tote bags hitchin

Isabella Lennox-Moorby, together with mum Nikki, created tote bags to help tackle discrimination among young people - Credit: Nikki Lennox

A Hitchin mum has designed a tote bag which aims to raise awareness of discrimination and the severe effects it has on young people.

The design highlights 26 different things that younger people can suffer discrimination for - from sexual orientation to body shape, to hair colour. The bag urges everyone to ‘Love not Hate’.

Love not hate tote bags hitchin

The tote bags are designed to help tackle discrimination among young people - Credit: Nikki Lennox

Nikki Lennox, 51, who designed the tote, said: “I have been hearing about friends' children who have been discriminated against or bullied in school, others who are being digitally abused, and even heard about others being attacked in the street.

"All of these acts can have really devastating and heart breaking effects on their confidence and wellbeing. 

"I know a tote isn’t going to change the world and I’m not expecting miracles. I just want to raise awareness of the different types of discrimination, and give those who stand against it the chance to show their feelings publicly wherever they go.

You may also want to watch:

"If it contributes to making one bully stop and think before they discriminate against a young person for their sexuality or their hair colour or their body shape then I will be happy.”

The totes are on sale at www.mollycotton.co.uk for £7.99 and available from the Molly Cotton marquee at Goatfest this weekend.

Molly Cotton Clothing was created by Nikki and her 14-year-old daughter Isabella Lennox-Moorby, as a joint project to keep them focused and occupied during lockdown. 

Most Read

  1. 1 11 things to do and places to visit in Hertfordshire this August Bank Holiday weekend
  2. 2 More than 500 flats set for Icon building site following successful appeal
  3. 3 Decision looms for scheme to build homes on village pub land
  1. 4 Lorry windscreen smashed after teens seen throwing items off bridge
  2. 5 How is Stevenage paving the way for growth in the next 75 years?
  3. 6 Teenagers arrested in connection with Hitchin hate crime
  4. 7 Town's development in pictures: What will the future look like?
  5. 8 28 of the best places for fish and chips in Hertfordshire
  6. 9 A1(M) closed in both directions as police attend bridge incident
  7. 10 Village children may lose out on local primary school places
Hitchin News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Raj Mahal, Stevenage

Stevenage Borough Council

Business owner fined £7,500 for substandard staff accommodation 

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Ant and Dec are recruiting contestants for their new ITV game show Fortune Favours the Brave.

TV

Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Hertfordshire

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
George Ezra at Standon Calling Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Music

6 chart-topping singers from Herts and surrounding villages

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Justin Sandilands of Church Street Clifton, has been jailed for four years for the sexual assault of a young girl

Bedfordshire Live

Man jailed for sexual assault of young girl

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon